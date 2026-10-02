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British Sikh National Jagtar Singh Johal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After Getting Bail In 7 UAPA Cases

Representational image. ( British Sikh National Jagtar Singh Johal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After Getting Bail In 7 UAPA Cases )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: British Sikh national Jagtar Singh Johal walked out of Tihar Jail on Thursday after the Delhi High Court granted him bail in seven cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court observed that he had spent more than eight years in custody and the trial was unlikely to conclude soon.

Johal, who was lodged in Jail No. 5 of Tihar, came out through Gate No. 4 of the prison following the court's order. A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja noted that despite directions from the Supreme Court, the pace of the trial had not picked up. The cases, investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), relate to a series of alleged targeted killings and attempted killings in Punjab's Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts during 2016-17. Two of the cases concern the killing of Shri Hindu Takhat president Amit Sharma in Ludhiana in January 2017 and the alleged attempted murder of RSS leader Jagdish Kumar Gagneja in Jalandhar in August 2016.