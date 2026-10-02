British Sikh National Jagtar Singh Johal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After Getting Bail In 7 UAPA Cases
Johal was arrested in 2017 and has been accused by the NIA of being an active member of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).
By PTI
Published : October 2, 2026 at 12:04 AM IST|
Updated : October 2, 2026 at 12:11 AM IST
New Delhi: British Sikh national Jagtar Singh Johal walked out of Tihar Jail on Thursday after the Delhi High Court granted him bail in seven cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court observed that he had spent more than eight years in custody and the trial was unlikely to conclude soon.
Johal, who was lodged in Jail No. 5 of Tihar, came out through Gate No. 4 of the prison following the court's order. A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja noted that despite directions from the Supreme Court, the pace of the trial had not picked up.
The cases, investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), relate to a series of alleged targeted killings and attempted killings in Punjab's Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts during 2016-17.
Two of the cases concern the killing of Shri Hindu Takhat president Amit Sharma in Ludhiana in January 2017 and the alleged attempted murder of RSS leader Jagdish Kumar Gagneja in Jalandhar in August 2016.
Johal was arrested in 2017 and has been accused by the NIA of being an active member of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). The probe was transferred to the NIA after the agency alleged a transnational conspiracy.
Opposing his bail plea, the NIA had argued that Johal, being a foreign national, was a flight risk and faced serious charges. The high court, however, observed that his liberty could not be curtailed merely because he was a foreign national.
The court directed Johal to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of the same amount. He was also directed to surrender his passport, provide his contact details to the investigating officer and report to the officer every fortnight.
He was directed to cooperate with the trial and barred from joining social media or WhatsApp groups where anti-national material is uploaded, circulated or propagated. The Supreme Court had in July remitted the bail matter to the high court for fresh consideration after the high court rejected his bail plea in September 2024.
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