British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

The British Government notified the committee working to keep the memory of the martyrs of the First and Second World Wars to take note of this letter, and they contacted the Government of India. The responsibility for the repair of this memorial was entrusted to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) by the Indian Military Advisory Committee. The CWGC contacted the Dhamangaon Railway Tehsildar in this regard. Representatives of the commission visited the grave.

"I just wrote a letter in anguish and wrote the address as the British Government, London. I was later shocked to see they had noted my grievances and notified officials to start work on reconstructing this grave," he said.

It gets more interesting, as this simple farmer, Shende, took photographs as he was anguished to see the grave was in a pathetic condition and shot a letter to the British Government in London. He was soon surprised to learn from the local authorities that the British Government had taken cognisance of his letter.

He was interested in learning more about his neighbourhood and would go on walks there. "When I first saw this grave, I got fascinated and scraped the marble tombstone to find out details about this person," Shende told ETV Bharat. He read, the tombstone belonged to a person named Albert Malvy and his date of death as May 10, 1921.

This cemetery, which still remains abandoned today, is located by a railroad track at Dhamangaon railway station. There is a big drain that runs directly beside this cemetery, and people dump garbage here. Shende, a farmer, found the grave of a British soldier who served in World War I in this cemetery.

Amravati: A concerned and curious citizen from Amravati discovered a neglected grave of a British war veteran from World War I in his neighbourhood. He lives in the area near Dhamangaon railway station, which was not very populated before. Moreshwar Shende lived in a small house in this area between 1996-97 and was a regular visitor to this cemetery when he noticed a memorial in the bushes.

Later, on June 10, 2016, this grave was rebuilt under the supervision of the then District Collector of Amravati. They erected the tombstone and covered it with a roof that was built on top of iron pillars. This work was directed by the CWGC, which has been in touch with Shende since his communication with the UK Government.

"A monument was built in the name of British soldier Albert Malvy. The CWGC started sending Rs 800 per month for the maintenance of this monument. They continue to fund it, and a person has been appointed to maintain the cleanliness of the memorial area. Initially, everything was done in a proper manner. However, unfortunately, the condition at this grave has yet again deteriorated. Everything on this grave was stolen, and now only a stone slab remains. A complaint was filed with the local police in this regard, but the police could not find the thieves," Shende rued.

"There is nothing special about the history in the Dhamangaon railway town," said M S Bahanwal, manager of the CWGC. Bahanwal explained, there was a British army camp in this area in 1920-21, where many British soldiers who fought in WWI lived in this camp. "One of them was Albert Malvy. He later died in this camp. It was learned that a memorial was built here in his memory," said Bahanwal.

According to the information shared by the CWGC, there were many wars fought during the British rule in India. There also were wars fought between the British and Marathas in Khadki, of Pune district, one in 1817. There are graves of British soldiers who participated in both WWI and WWII in various regions of Maharashtra. Speaking of Albert Malvy's grave, Bahanwal said, "His name is mentioned on pillar number 9 in Dhamangaon area."

The CWGC was established in 1917 to conduct funerals for soldiers who had died in WWI, to build monuments in their names, and record their names with the designation and duties they had performed at that time. "It was established in England, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India under British rule. This Commission is not under the jurisdiction of the Government of India, but it does nothing without the permission of the Government of India," Bahanwal told ETV Bharat.

The CWGC now protects British-era graves in India and preserves them with the funds they receive from the British government. They have preserved names of over 50,000 British soldiers and built monuments for them in India. They repair, reconstruct and renovate British-era memorials.

The CWGC appointed Shiva Kale, a person from Dhamangaon to sweep, clean and maintain Malvy's grave. The Commission continues to send him Rs 800, but according to Shende, this person pockets the money and the memorial lies in a dilapidated condition. "Now only a slab remains, which is covered with mud. People go to urinate there, and it is in a pathetic condition, since the person does not clean and maintain that grave. He isn't doing the work for which the Commission pays him," said Shende.