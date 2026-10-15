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British Deputy High Commissioner Lauds Ramoji Film City As World-Class Venue For Film Production

Choudhury was part of the UK-India Business Council's 'Great North Mission' that visited Ramoji Film City on Wednesday alongside a delegation of mayors from Yorkshire.

The UK-India Business Council's 'Great North Mission' at the Ramoji Film City.
The UK-India Business Council's 'Great North Mission' at the Ramoji Film City. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 15, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ramoji Film City: During her visit to Ramoji Film City, British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry Sutapa Choudhury said she was deeply impressed by the world-class facilities and the way it has been developed into a hub for both film production and tourism.

Choudhury was part of the UK-India Business Council's 'Great North Mission' that visited Ramoji Film City on Wednesday alongside a delegation of mayors from Yorkshire and representatives from the UK's creative industries.

The delegation, which included West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, was welcomed by AV Rao, a senior representative of Ramoji Film City.

During a meeting held at Hotel Sitara, the delegation was shown a video presentation showcasing the highlights of Ramoji Film City.

Members of the delegation enjoy at the RFC.
Members of the delegation enjoy at the RFC. (ETV Bharat)

Subsequently, the group and the creative industry representatives toured the premises, where they were captivated by the scenic beauty of the film city, as well as the advanced technology, artistry, and creative expertise applied here to the field of film production.

The delegation explored opportunities for creative collaboration and the exchange of skills between industry circles in the UK and India.

The representatives expressed their enthusiasm for partnering with India, a nation with a deep passion for the entertainment sector.

They noted that this visit helped them gain an understanding of the extensive infrastructure and diverse film production possibilities available at the world-renowned film city.

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TAGGED:

UK INDIA BUSINESS COUNCIL
BRITISH DEPUTY HIGH COMMISSIONER
SUTAPA CHOUDHURY
GREAT NORTH MISSION
RAMOJI FILM CITY

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