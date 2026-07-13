ETV Bharat / bharat

British Airways Flight From London Suffers Bird Hit While Landing In Chennai, All Passengers Safe

Chennai: A British Airways flight from London suffered a bird hit while landing at Chennai International Airport on Monday.

The aircraft had 236 people on board including 224 passengers and 12 crew when it suffered a bird hit while landing in Chennai at around 3:30 am. As the aircraft was preparing to land, its pilots gradually reduced its altitude and speed. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of about 500 feet for landing at Chennai International Airport when a bird hit its front and got stuck in the engine compartment.

However, the pilots landed the aircraft safely. Immediately after all passengers were safely deplaned, the flight safety team and engineering team went inside the plane and inspected it thoroughly. It came to fore that the aircraft had sustained minor damage from the bird strike. However, the aircraft cannot be operated and can be declared airworthy only after repair and maintenance work is completed.