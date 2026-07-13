British Airways Flight From London Suffers Bird Hit While Landing In Chennai, All Passengers Safe
The aircraft was brought to the 'remote bay' for inspection and repairs. The British Airways flight from Chennai to London was cancelled this morning.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Chennai: A British Airways flight from London suffered a bird hit while landing at Chennai International Airport on Monday.
The aircraft had 236 people on board including 224 passengers and 12 crew when it suffered a bird hit while landing in Chennai at around 3:30 am. As the aircraft was preparing to land, its pilots gradually reduced its altitude and speed. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of about 500 feet for landing at Chennai International Airport when a bird hit its front and got stuck in the engine compartment.
However, the pilots landed the aircraft safely. Immediately after all passengers were safely deplaned, the flight safety team and engineering team went inside the plane and inspected it thoroughly. It came to fore that the aircraft had sustained minor damage from the bird strike. However, the aircraft cannot be operated and can be declared airworthy only after repair and maintenance work is completed.
The aircraft was brought to the 'remote bay' of Chennai International Airport for inspection and repairs. Following the incident, the British Airways flight from Chennai to London was cancelled this morning.
All 228 passengers who were supposed to travel on the flight were accommodated in various hotels in Chennai. The departure time of the flight will be announced later, airport officials said.
Airport officials pointed out elevated bird activity around Guindy area, particularly near the Race Course, where excavation work for a proposed Eco Park is suspected of drawing birds. The precise cause of the strike has not been officially confirmed.
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