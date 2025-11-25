ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Bring Back Persons Deported To Bangladesh, As An Interim Measure, Give Them An Opportunity’, SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested to the Centre, as an interim measure, to bring back certain residents of West Bengal, who were alleged to have been deported to Bangladesh on suspicion of being foreigners and give them an opportunity of hearing.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Hegde appeared for some parties in the matter.

During the hearing, a counsel contended before the bench that the Centre has challenged the Calcutta High Court judgment. The counsel claimed that these are Indian citizens who have been thrown across.

The CJI told the Centre’s counsel that now there is a lot of material coming on record: birth certificate, and land holdings of close family members. “This is kind of evidence. This is evidence of probability, so what prevents you, as earlier you hardly had any inquiry….the allegation is deportee was never even heard, and you send them back”, said the CJI.

The CJI added, “Why don’t you, as a temporary measure, as an interim measure, bring them back and give them an opportunity, give them an opportunity of hearing, and verify all these documents or facts, and take a holistic (view)”