‘Bring Back Persons Deported To Bangladesh, As An Interim Measure, Give Them An Opportunity’, SC To Centre
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2025 at 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested to the Centre, as an interim measure, to bring back certain residents of West Bengal, who were alleged to have been deported to Bangladesh on suspicion of being foreigners and give them an opportunity of hearing.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Hegde appeared for some parties in the matter.
During the hearing, a counsel contended before the bench that the Centre has challenged the Calcutta High Court judgment. The counsel claimed that these are Indian citizens who have been thrown across.
The CJI told the Centre’s counsel that now there is a lot of material coming on record: birth certificate, and land holdings of close family members. “This is kind of evidence. This is evidence of probability, so what prevents you, as earlier you hardly had any inquiry….the allegation is deportee was never even heard, and you send them back”, said the CJI.
The CJI added, “Why don’t you, as a temporary measure, as an interim measure, bring them back and give them an opportunity, give them an opportunity of hearing, and verify all these documents or facts, and take a holistic (view)”
The CJI said if there is illegal entrance from Bangladesh, then Centre’s deportation is justified, and added, “100% justified, and nobody will dispute…but if somebody has something to show you that I belong to India and I am born and brought up here…he has a right to plead before you…”.
“Hear them give them a voice and ask for documents for verification. You have your agencies to verify their genuineness and take your own independent call, but give an opportunity of hearing and thereafter take a holistic view”, said the CJI.
The CJI asked the Centre’s counsel to obtain instructions in the matter by Monday.
The matter reached the apex court pursuant to an order passed by the Calcutta High Court in September, which directed the repatriation of the deportees within 4 weeks. The high court, while dealing with a habeas corpus petition, had found the procedure adopted for deportation to be improper, notwithstanding the nationality of the deportees.
One Bhodu Sekh had approached the high court seeking the production of his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, who were alleged to have been illegally detained. Sekh claimed that he was a permanent resident of West Bengal, and his daughter and son-in-law were Indian citizens by birth. It was claimed that they originated from a family permanently residing in West Bengal and migrated to New Delhi for lawful employment.