ETV Bharat / bharat

Brij Bhushan Files Reply In Appeal Against Acquittal In Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi: Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has filed his response before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi to an appeal challenging his acquittal in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers.

Special Judge Digvinay Singh has scheduled November 27 and 28 to hear arguments on behalf of the women wrestlers. The court has fixed December 5 and 9 to hear arguments from Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On September 28, the court issued notices to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) secretary Vinod Tomar while hearing the women wrestlers' petition.

Four women wrestlers have challenged the August 3 order before the Sessions Court. In their appeal, they have argued that the magistrate's order was erroneous and based on selective evidence. They have also alleged that the court overlooked established legal procedures while passing the order.

Magistrate Court Had Acquitted Brij Bhushan And Vinod Tomar

On August 3, the magistrate court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The order cited the women wrestlers' prolonged silence and their continued normal interactions with the accused as grounds for the decision.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the case under Sections 354, 354D, 354A and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).