Brij Bhushan Files Reply In Appeal Against Acquittal In Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case
Four women wrestlers have questioned the magistrate court's assessment of evidence and legal procedures, seeking reconsideration of the acquittal order.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has filed his response before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi to an appeal challenging his acquittal in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers.
Special Judge Digvinay Singh has scheduled November 27 and 28 to hear arguments on behalf of the women wrestlers. The court has fixed December 5 and 9 to hear arguments from Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
On September 28, the court issued notices to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) secretary Vinod Tomar while hearing the women wrestlers' petition.
Four women wrestlers have challenged the August 3 order before the Sessions Court. In their appeal, they have argued that the magistrate's order was erroneous and based on selective evidence. They have also alleged that the court overlooked established legal procedures while passing the order.
Magistrate Court Had Acquitted Brij Bhushan And Vinod Tomar
On August 3, the magistrate court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The order cited the women wrestlers' prolonged silence and their continued normal interactions with the accused as grounds for the decision.
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the case under Sections 354, 354D, 354A and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
During the proceedings, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had maintained that he was not in India on September 7, 2022, the day of the alleged incident.
His lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, had submitted that the Union government had forwarded the Oversight Committee's report to the Delhi Police Commissioner.
Mohan also pointed out that the women wrestlers' first protest was held at Jantar Mantar on January 18, 2023. He further stated that one of the wrestlers met the government on January 19, 2023, and expressed a desire to present her case before it.
During the hearing, advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the women wrestlers, argued that the Oversight Committee had not been constituted in accordance with the prescribed rules.
She also submitted that the charges should be framed against the accused under the same provisions of law under which the chargesheet was filed.
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