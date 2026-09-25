Brij Bhushan Acquittal Challenged: Four Women Wrestlers Move Delhi Court
The defence disputed the former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader's presence in India on September 7, 2022, citing an Oversight Committee report.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Four women wrestlers have challenged the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court Sessions Court's August 3 order acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case.
Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh is scheduled to hear the appeals on September 26.
The wrestlers have argued that the order is legally unsustainable and was based on what they describe as selective appreciation of the evidence on record. The appellants contend that the magistrate court proceeded on "conjectures and surmises" and failed to apply binding and well-settled principles of law.
They further argue that the order relied, in material parts, on what they describe as "archaic and stereotypical assumptions" about the expected behaviour of victims of sexual assault and harassment, instead of assessing the evidence in the circumstances of the complainants.
The August 3 order followed in-camera proceedings and came after arguments from the prosecution, complainants and accused.
Charges Under IPC Sections
The case relates to complaints filed by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. The allegations triggered protests by prominent wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in 2023 and subsequently led to a Delhi Police investigation.
Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh and Tomar in June 2023 under sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Singh in May 2024 in connection with allegations made by five complainants, while he was discharged in connection with the complaint of another woman wrestler. Tomar was charged with criminal intimidation in relation to one complainant.
The trial continued for more than three years and involved 127 hearings, according to court reporting.
Defence Arguments In Court
During the proceedings, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's side argued that he was not in India on September 7, 2022, the date of one of the alleged incidents.
His lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, also submitted that the Central Government had sent the Oversight Committee's report to the Delhi Police Commissioner.
Senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for the victims or complainants, while advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, represented Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
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