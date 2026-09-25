ETV Bharat / bharat

Brij Bhushan Acquittal Challenged: Four Women Wrestlers Move Delhi Court

New Delhi: Four women wrestlers have challenged the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court Sessions Court's August 3 order acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh is scheduled to hear the appeals on September 26.

The wrestlers have argued that the order is legally unsustainable and was based on what they describe as selective appreciation of the evidence on record. The appellants contend that the magistrate court proceeded on "conjectures and surmises" and failed to apply binding and well-settled principles of law.

They further argue that the order relied, in material parts, on what they describe as "archaic and stereotypical assumptions" about the expected behaviour of victims of sexual assault and harassment, instead of assessing the evidence in the circumstances of the complainants.

The August 3 order followed in-camera proceedings and came after arguments from the prosecution, complainants and accused.

Charges Under IPC Sections

The case relates to complaints filed by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. The allegations triggered protests by prominent wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in 2023 and subsequently led to a Delhi Police investigation.