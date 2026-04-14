ETV Bharat / bharat

Brigadier, Son Assaulted In Delhi; FIR Filed After 45-Hour Delay, Family Alleges Police Inaction

New Delhi: An Army Brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar, with the family accusing police of inaction and delay in registering a case. According to a report, the FIR was filed nearly 45 hours after the incident, following intervention by senior officers and attention on social media.

The attack took place late on the night of April 11 around 10 PM, when Brigadier P S Arora and his son Tejas Arora stepped out for a walk after dinner. According to the family, they confronted a group of individuals who were allegedly sitting inside a Mercedes car and consuming alcohol in a residential area.

When the Brigadier and his son objected, the men reportedly responded with abusive language and refused to leave, claiming they were locals. Tejas said he then called the police, and a PCR van reached the spot within 15 minutes.

However, the family alleged that the police personnel did not act on their complaint. Tejas claimed that one of the men made the police officer speak to someone on the phone, after which the officer refused to register their complaint.

Soon after, seven to eight alleged goons arrived in two cars. There were nearly ten people present at the spot. The gang then reportedly assaulted the Brigadier and his son. Tejas said he suffered injuries on his face, arms, neck, and ribs, while his father sustained an injury below his eye.

"When we went to the police station, they refused to even listen to us for nearly half-an-hour. Eventually, they instructed us to undergo a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) examination first, stating that they would register the report based on those findings. After waiting for an hour, we decided to go to the Army's R&R Hospital, where our MLC report was prepared and subsequently forwarded to the police station," Tejas said.

Nitasha Arora, Brigadier's wife, said the assault took place in the presence of police personnel, who did not intervene despite her pleas for help. She also alleged that when the family later went to the Vasant Vihar police station, they were not treated properly and were asked to first obtain an MLC.