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Brief Spell Of Rain Slams The Brakes On Gurugram Speed

Traffic was particularly disrupted in the Sector 10 area, where flooded roads made commuting difficult for both pedestrians and motorists.

During the rain in Gurugram.
During the rain in Gurugram. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Gurugram: Heavy rainfall in Gurugram, Haryana, has once again exposed the flaws in the city's drainage system. Waterlogging occurred in several areas after just a brief spell of rain, causing inconvenience to the public.

Traffic was particularly disrupted in the Sector 10 area, where flooded roads made commuting difficult for both pedestrians and motorists.

Water accumulated on several major roads following the rain, slowing down vehicular movement. Commuters faced delays in reaching their destinations, and traffic jams were observed in various locations.

According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), waterlogging was reported in Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk, AIT Chowk, Khandsa Road and some areas of old Gurugram.

"No waterlogging concerns were reported in any of the city's underpasses today, and they were open to traffic all day," said an official.

The recurring issue of waterlogging after every spell of rain has raised questions regarding the preparedness of the Municipal Corporation and other departments concerned. Locals attribute the persistent problem to a lack of proper drain cleaning and inadequate water drainage arrangements prior to the rains.

Local residents have urged the administration to find a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem. They point out that this situation arises every year during the monsoon, disrupting both daily life and traffic.

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TAGGED:

GURUGRAM WATER LOGGING
GURUGRAM HEAVY RAIN
GURUGRAM LIFE THROWN OUT OF GEAR
RAIN DISRUPTS GURUGRAM
BRIEF SPELL OF RAIN IN GURUGRAM

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