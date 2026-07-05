ETV Bharat / bharat

Brief Spell Of Rain Slams The Brakes On Gurugram Speed

Gurugram: Heavy rainfall in Gurugram, Haryana, has once again exposed the flaws in the city's drainage system. Waterlogging occurred in several areas after just a brief spell of rain, causing inconvenience to the public.

Traffic was particularly disrupted in the Sector 10 area, where flooded roads made commuting difficult for both pedestrians and motorists.

Water accumulated on several major roads following the rain, slowing down vehicular movement. Commuters faced delays in reaching their destinations, and traffic jams were observed in various locations.

According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), waterlogging was reported in Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk, AIT Chowk, Khandsa Road and some areas of old Gurugram.