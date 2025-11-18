ETV Bharat / bharat

Bridging Borders: Mehsana's Special Education Initiative Welcomes Children of Pakistani Origin

Mehsana: Mehsana district in Gujarat has undertaken an unique initiative for local children as well as those who were born in Pakistan but are now receiving education on the soil of Gujarat! This special training programme running in Mehsana is a great example of the power of education and humanity.

The special feature of this initiative is that in these classrooms, children of Pakistani origin who came to India with their families on long-term visa (LTV) are also studying Gujarati language, mathematics and other subjects along with local children.

This special training program (STP) in Mehsana district provides an excellent example of the fact that education is not only a right, but also a key to a new life. This program is providing equal opportunity to every child, whether they are from across the border or deprived of education at the local level.

In Lakhwad, Pakistani children are learning Gujarati and mixing with local children, showing that knowledge knows no bounds. This knowledge will help them become mainstream citizens in future.

In a special room in Lakhwad, you will see children whose faces are filled with the pain of leaving their motherland but are determined to make a future. Despite the pain of leaving their homeland, the determination to build a future is clearly visible on the faces of these Pakistani children. The incomplete education in Pakistan is now being received through government schools in Gujarat.