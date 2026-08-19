BRICS Tourism Meetings Begin In Jaipur, Focus On Cooperation And Sustainable Travel
Jaipur hosts BRICS tourism meetings from Wednesday till August 22, focusing on sustainable tourism, AI, easier travel, cultural heritage, tourism partnerships and shared development.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Jaipur: As part of India’s BRICS presidency for 2026, key meetings related to tourism began in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday. The four-day event will see the participation of representatives from all the 10 BRICS member nations.
The agenda of the huddles are to find ways to enhance tourism cooperation, advance a shared tourism plan and ink new partnerships within the sector among member countries.
The first phase of the event will feature the BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the inaugural BRICS Tourism Ministerial Meeting on Friday (August 21) and Saturday (August 22).
Discussions during the Working Group meeting will centre on the Zero Draft (preliminary document) of the shared agenda, after which steps will be taken to finalise the draft based on suggestions and amendments proposed by member nations.
Following the registration of delegations today, a group photo and the inaugural session will take place. Representatives from BRICS nations will share their views on priorities within the tourism sector and explore avenues for mutual cooperation.
Discussions on the Zero Draft will be followed by a series of bilateral meetings, where topics such as tourism business, tourist movement, travel facilities, and potential new collaborations among member nations are expected to be discussed.
Jaipur is all set to welcome BRICS delegates for key tourism meetings under India's BRICS Chairship 2026.— BRICS 2026 (@BricsIndia2026) August 18, 2026
The meetings will provide a platform to strengthen tourism cooperation, advance a shared tourism agenda and deepen partnerships among BRICS nations. Through dialogue and… pic.twitter.com/0sr70OlhcU
Deliberations on key issues in Zero Draft
The BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting will involve extensive discussions on the Zero Draft, which serves as the initial blueprint for the bloc’s shared tourism agenda. Member nations will offer suggestions and propose amendments to its various provisions.
Key topics on the agenda include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in tourism, sustainable and responsible tourism, and skill development and capacity building within the sector.
Additionally, discussions will cover facilitating tourist movement between BRICS nations, digital tourism services, and the adoption of modern technology. Balancing tourism development with heritage conservation will be a major focus area.
Deliberations will also explore ways to integrate local communities, folk arts, and handicrafts into the tourism ecosystem and strengthen local economies through tourism.
Tourism ministers to meet on Aug 21–22
The first BRICS Tourism Ministers’ Meeting will take place on August 21 and 22. Tourism ministers from member nations will discuss global tourism cooperation, new opportunities in the tourism sector, and shared strategies. Significant progress is also expected towards finalising the Zero Draft during the ministerial meeting.
Emphasis will be placed on sharing tourism products and experiences among member nations, preserving cultural heritage, and boosting tourism business and mutual tourist flow.
New opportunities for tourism cooperation between individual countries will be explored through bilateral meetings. Discussions will also focus on strengthening the collective role of BRICS nations in global tourism.
Pink City, is all set to host the BRICS Tourism Working Group Meeting.— Rajasthan Tourism (@my_rajasthan) August 18, 2026
BRICS nations will come together to exchange knowledge and insights, with discussions focused on Artificial Intelligence & Tourism, Sustainability & Responsible Tourism, Tourism Skilling & Capacity Building,… https://t.co/1RatbOF9Ak
Global platform for Jaipur’s tourism
During the meetings in Jaipur, foreign delegates will be introduced to the city's historical and cultural heritage. On August 20, the delegation will visit the City Palace and Hawa Mahal. In the evening, delegates will be introduced to the heritage and architecture of Amer Fort.
A cultural evening will follow the tourism ministers’ meeting on August 21, accompanied by a grand dinner. This event will provide an opportunity to showcase Rajasthan's folk art, music, and cultural heritage to the international delegates.
The BRICS tourism meetings are viewed as a significant opportunity for tourism in Jaipur and Rajasthan. World-renowned heritage sites such as Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal and City Palace will be showcased directly to representatives from BRICS nations.
The meeting is expected to further strengthen Jaipur's profile among tourists from BRICS countries. It will also provide an opportunity to present the 'Jaipur Model' of heritage conservation and tourism development on a shared platform.
Furthermore, there is scope for future initiatives such as strengthening tourism ties with historic cities in BRICS nations, exploring ‘sister city’ agreements, and developing new international tourism markets through joint promotional campaigns.
This event could also play a pivotal role in taking Rajasthan's folk art, handicrafts, and cultural heritage to the international market. If heritage tourism is accorded a prominent place in the Zero Draft, Jaipur is expected to reap long-term benefits.
Opportunities for tourism businesses
The presence of tourism representatives from BRICS nations could create new opportunities for Rajasthan's tourism entrepreneurs. Local hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, handicraft traders, and other tourism stakeholders may find avenues to connect with the travel industry of BRICS countries.
Increased cooperation in areas such as digital services, artificial intelligence, skill development, and seamless travel facilitation could lead to the development of new markets and partnerships for Rajasthan's tourism sector in the future.
Given the four-day event, the Rajasthan Tourism Department has been entrusted with the nodal responsibility for preparations and coordination. Special emphasis is being placed on delegate security, transportation, medical facilities, sanitation, and media management.
Coordination between the administration and relevant departments has been enhanced to facilitate the delegations' visits to Jaipur's key tourist attractions. Arrangements have been made to introduce delegates to Rajasthan's cultural and historical heritage, alongside its renowned hospitality, during the event.
The official X account for BRICS 2026 announced that Jaipur is ready to host BRICS delegates for key tourism meetings under India's BRICS presidency in 2026. These meetings will provide a platform to strengthen tourism cooperation, advance a shared tourism agenda, and deepen partnerships among BRICS nations.
The focus is on promoting sustainable tourism, cultural exchange, and tourism-led development.
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