ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Tourism Meetings Begin In Jaipur, Focus On Cooperation And Sustainable Travel

Jaipur: As part of India’s BRICS presidency for 2026, key meetings related to tourism began in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday. The four-day event will see the participation of representatives from all the 10 BRICS member nations.

The agenda of the huddles are to find ways to enhance tourism cooperation, advance a shared tourism plan and ink new partnerships within the sector among member countries.

The first phase of the event will feature the BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the inaugural BRICS Tourism Ministerial Meeting on Friday (August 21) and Saturday (August 22).

Discussions during the Working Group meeting will centre on the Zero Draft (preliminary document) of the shared agenda, after which steps will be taken to finalise the draft based on suggestions and amendments proposed by member nations.

Following the registration of delegations today, a group photo and the inaugural session will take place. Representatives from BRICS nations will share their views on priorities within the tourism sector and explore avenues for mutual cooperation.

Discussions on the Zero Draft will be followed by a series of bilateral meetings, where topics such as tourism business, tourist movement, travel facilities, and potential new collaborations among member nations are expected to be discussed.

Deliberations on key issues in Zero Draft

The BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting will involve extensive discussions on the Zero Draft, which serves as the initial blueprint for the bloc’s shared tourism agenda. Member nations will offer suggestions and propose amendments to its various provisions.

Key topics on the agenda include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in tourism, sustainable and responsible tourism, and skill development and capacity building within the sector.

Additionally, discussions will cover facilitating tourist movement between BRICS nations, digital tourism services, and the adoption of modern technology. Balancing tourism development with heritage conservation will be a major focus area.

Deliberations will also explore ways to integrate local communities, folk arts, and handicrafts into the tourism ecosystem and strengthen local economies through tourism.

Tourism ministers to meet on Aug 21–22

The first BRICS Tourism Ministers’ Meeting will take place on August 21 and 22. Tourism ministers from member nations will discuss global tourism cooperation, new opportunities in the tourism sector, and shared strategies. Significant progress is also expected towards finalising the Zero Draft during the ministerial meeting.

Emphasis will be placed on sharing tourism products and experiences among member nations, preserving cultural heritage, and boosting tourism business and mutual tourist flow.