BRICS Theatre Festival 2026 To Bring 11 International Productions To Delhi
The event will bring together theatre practitioners, institutions and audiences from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Iran, South Africa, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The BRICS Theatre Festival 2026 will be held here from October 12 to 14, bringing together more than 100 participants from the nine participating BRICS countries for three days of international theatre, workshops and cultural exchange.
The festival, organised under India's BRICS 2026 Presidency, will feature 11 theatre productions presented across multiple venues in the national capital. The event will bring together theatre practitioners, institutions and audiences from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Iran, South Africa, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.
Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said the festival would feature full-length productions representing a wide range of theatrical traditions, including classical, contemporary and experimental forms.
In addition to the performances, workshops will be organised to give young students an opportunity to learn about theatre production and develop a deeper understanding of the art and practice of theatre.
The festival will be inaugurated at the National School of Drama (NSD) premises on October 12. Performances will subsequently be staged at venues across New Delhi.
Aggarwal said the festival would be open to theatre lovers, with tickets available exclusively through BookMyShow. Tickets will be priced at ₹200, making the international theatre showcase accessible to a wider audience. The Ministry of Culture has released the festival itinerary and poster, while further information will be made available through its official portal.
The festival will also feature participation from national theatre schools and leading theatre institutions from the participating countries. Russia will be represented by two groups from its National Institute and National Cultural Institute.
Each participating country will present a theatre production, allowing Indian audiences to experience diverse languages, theatrical traditions, performance styles and contemporary creative expressions.
Theatre As A Platform For Cultural Exchange
The BRICS Theatre Festival forms part of the wider BRICS Culture Track, which focuses on strengthening cultural cooperation among member countries.
According to Aggarwal, the Culture Track has three broad priority areas — promoting collaboration in cultural and creative industries, including copyright, digital innovation and artificial intelligence; strengthening cooperation in cultural heritage protection and the return of cultural property; and encouraging dialogue on the role of culture in climate resilience and sustainable development.
These priorities are being advanced through meetings of the BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) and the BRICS Ministers of Culture, creating opportunities for professional exchanges, collaborative initiatives and institutional partnerships.
Against this backdrop, the Theatre Festival is intended to provide a dedicated platform for artistic and cultural exchange through performance.
The curated productions will showcase different theatrical traditions while creating opportunities for theatre practitioners to interact, exchange ideas and explore possibilities for future collaboration.
The workshops, particularly, are aimed at young students and aspiring theatre practitioners. They are intended to provide exposure to the processes involved in theatre production while helping participants understand theatre not only as performance but also as a wider artistic and collaborative practice.
The Ministry said the festival seeks to promote mutual learning, professional networking and long-term collaboration among theatre communities across BRICS countries.
Theatre, with its ability to bring stories rooted in different cultural traditions and contemporary realities to a common stage, provides a platform to explore shared human experiences.
The BRICS Theatre Festival will therefore serve not only as a showcase of international theatrical productions but also as a platform for cultural dialogue, professional exchange and people-to-people engagement.
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