ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Theatre Festival 2026 To Bring 11 International Productions To Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others during the 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Sept. 12, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The BRICS Theatre Festival 2026 will be held here from October 12 to 14, bringing together more than 100 participants from the nine participating BRICS countries for three days of international theatre, workshops and cultural exchange.

The festival, organised under India's BRICS 2026 Presidency, will feature 11 theatre productions presented across multiple venues in the national capital. The event will bring together theatre practitioners, institutions and audiences from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Iran, South Africa, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.

Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said the festival would feature full-length productions representing a wide range of theatrical traditions, including classical, contemporary and experimental forms.

In addition to the performances, workshops will be organised to give young students an opportunity to learn about theatre production and develop a deeper understanding of the art and practice of theatre.

The festival will be inaugurated at the National School of Drama (NSD) premises on October 12. Performances will subsequently be staged at venues across New Delhi.

Aggarwal said the festival would be open to theatre lovers, with tickets available exclusively through BookMyShow. Tickets will be priced at ₹200, making the international theatre showcase accessible to a wider audience. The Ministry of Culture has released the festival itinerary and poster, while further information will be made available through its official portal.

The festival will also feature participation from national theatre schools and leading theatre institutions from the participating countries. Russia will be represented by two groups from its National Institute and National Cultural Institute.

Each participating country will present a theatre production, allowing Indian audiences to experience diverse languages, theatrical traditions, performance styles and contemporary creative expressions.

Theatre As A Platform For Cultural Exchange

The BRICS Theatre Festival forms part of the wider BRICS Culture Track, which focuses on strengthening cultural cooperation among member countries.