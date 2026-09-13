ETV Bharat / bharat

Putin Pitches BRICS Insurance, Grain Market To Counter Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday urged BRICS nations to adopt new economic instruments, including a proposed insurance mechanism and a joint grain market, as part of a broader push to shield member states and the Global South from Western pressure and economic restrictions. Speaking at the concluding session of the 18th BRICS summit here, Putin framed the proposals as practical responses to the "crippling" sanctions imposed by the G7, EU and UK over Russia's war in Ukraine. He tied the measures directly to recent Western restrictions on maritime insurance for Russian crude, which bar Western companies from insuring ships carrying Moscow's oil unless purchases comply with a negotiated price cap. Those limits have disrupted Russia’s energy exports and highlighted the leverage that insurance providers and Western financial systems hold over global commodity flows. "We have independent routes for moving capital, labour and technologies. In fact, we can operate regardless of outside pressure," Putin said.