Putin Pitches BRICS Insurance, Grain Market To Counter Western Sanctions
The Russian President complimented the functioning of the New Development Bank (NDB), saying it is handling projects worth USD 140 billion.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST|
Updated : September 13, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday urged BRICS nations to adopt new economic instruments, including a proposed insurance mechanism and a joint grain market, as part of a broader push to shield member states and the Global South from Western pressure and economic restrictions.
Speaking at the concluding session of the 18th BRICS summit here, Putin framed the proposals as practical responses to the "crippling" sanctions imposed by the G7, EU and UK over Russia's war in Ukraine.
He tied the measures directly to recent Western restrictions on maritime insurance for Russian crude, which bar Western companies from insuring ships carrying Moscow's oil unless purchases comply with a negotiated price cap.
BRICS+ can operate 'regardless of whatever pressure comes from the outside' — Putin— RTRussia (@RT_Russia_) September 13, 2026
Org has 'INDEPENDENT routes for moving capital, labor, technologies' https://t.co/ZjWFXAEHpj pic.twitter.com/1LzpFFK3W2
Those limits have disrupted Russia’s energy exports and highlighted the leverage that insurance providers and Western financial systems hold over global commodity flows. "We have independent routes for moving capital, labour and technologies. In fact, we can operate regardless of outside pressure," Putin said.
"We have some promising initiatives going forward, such as creating an insurance mechanism and a grain market. These are Russian proposals, and we invite all other member states to make use of those," he said without elaborating further.
The proposals come as BRICS seeks to expand its economic footprint and policy independence. The bloc, which initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has broadened to include new members and partners, boosting its claim to represent a substantial share of world population, trade and GDP.
Putin praised the bloc’s New Development Bank (NDB), noting it oversees projects worth about USD 140 billion, and urged a “holistic” approach to global challenges that addresses both symptoms and root causes.
The NDB is a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations.
"Global South countries should jointly advance better (global) governance structure and tackle both traditional and nontraditional security threats," he said. The Russian president also said that the global stature of BRICS is rising as it has been focusing on charting an independent course to combat pressing global challenges. "The broad participation in today's meeting confirms that international interest in BRICS continues to grow.
"Many around the world find our core values and ideals appealing, including our commitment to charting an independent course and a desire to resolve problems collectively, guided by international law and the key provisions of the UN Charter," Putin said during the session that was attended by the bloc's full member nations as well as its partner countries.
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