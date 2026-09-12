ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meet With Chinese President Xi Jinping

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This is the first visit by the Chinese President in 7 years and follows a thaw in Sino-Indian relations after tensions escalated following the Galwan standoff.

Earlier, the BRICS nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026. The declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

"We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law, " the declaration read.

"We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," the resolution added.