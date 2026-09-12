PM Modi Announces Adoption Of BRICS Delhi Declaration
Earlier, PM Modi said BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage, and the grouping is not against anyone.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the BRICS Delhi Declaration in New Delhi on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the 18th BRICS Summit began at Bharat Mandapam in national capital. The two-day event brings together 21 major emerging and developing economies, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE.
In his opening statement at the summit, Modi said BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage and the grouping is not against anyone, a remark seen as a message to the US and other Western powers.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.
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