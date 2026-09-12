ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Announces Adoption Of BRICS Delhi Declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others during the 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Sept. 12, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the BRICS Delhi Declaration in New Delhi on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the 18th BRICS Summit began at Bharat Mandapam in national capital. The two-day event brings together 21 major emerging and developing economies, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Announces Adoption Of BRICS Delhi Declaration (DD)