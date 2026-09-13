ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit: PM Modi Warns Against Weaponisation Of Technology, Critical Minerals

In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of the BRICS Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi ( @NarendraModi/YT via PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that increasing geopolitical tensions are adversely impacting ordinary lives globally, emphasising that BRICS must unite to address these challenges and drive inclusive growth, particularly across the Global South.

In an address at the BRICS summit, the prime minister also flagged serious concerns over the "weaponisation of technology and critical minerals", saying it could hinder shared progress and prosperity.

Modi made the remarks in the presence of top leaders of the grouping, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"Under India's presidency, we have focused our efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win situation," the prime minister said.