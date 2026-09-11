ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit: Lutyens' Delhi Gets Makeover With Lights, Flowers, Themed Signages

Glimpses of preparations ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday, September 11, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: From illuminated roundabouts and floral displays to freshly landscaped roads and BRICS-themed signages, central Delhi has been given a makeover as the national capital hosts the BRICS Summit starting Friday.

Officials said decorative lighting has been installed at several locations, including Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Teen Murti, Lok Kalyan Metro Station and the PMO roundabout. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also installed LED signages carrying the BRICS Summit logo and put up summit-themed posters on street-light poles along important routes.

The civic body has stepped up beautification, lighting and horticultural works across its jurisdiction, with a focus on routes linking the airport and designated hotels with the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, in the heart of the city. The 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit 2026 will be held on September 12 and 13, with India hosting the meeting as chair of the grouping.

Key leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees, are expected to take part in discussions on strengthening cooperation and key global and regional issues.

Seventeen major roundabouts, at least a dozen hotel premises and 10 prominent NDMC buildings are being illuminated as part of the preparations, officials said. Trees, shrubs and landscaped areas around important hotels and along key roads are also being illuminated.

In addition, the NDMC has completed verification of streetlights along all summit-related routes and replaced faulty lights identified during the exercise. Around 350 electrical panel boxes along roads have also been given a facelift with BRICS-themed branding.

The lighting arrangements come alongside an extensive horticultural drive, under which more than 15,000 potted ornamental plants are being placed at prominent locations across New Delhi.