ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi BRICS Summit: Traffic Curbs, VVIP Route Restrictions, 24x7 Emergency Corridors Announced For September 11-13

New Delhi: Administrative and security preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, are in their final stages.

To ensure smooth and secure movement of heads of state, foreign delegates and VVIP convoys arriving from across the world, while also minimising inconvenience to the public, the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a multi-layered traffic management plan.

National flags of countries participating in the 18th BRICS Summit hoisted outside the Bharat Mandapam. (ANI)

Real-Time Diversion Updates On Google Maps, Mappls

To provide commuters with accurate information during the summit, the Delhi Traffic Police held a strategic coordination meeting with Google Maps and Mappls.

Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, "A meeting was held with Google Maps and Mappls Apps so that accurate information about traffic restrictions, diversions and alternative routes can reach the public. The Delhi Traffic Police will provide live updates on traffic diversions directly to these companies, which can immediately upload them to their apps. This will ensure that people travelling on the roads do not face inconvenience or confusion."

If a driver accidentally heads towards a restricted route, live navigation on Google Maps and Mappls will immediately redirect them to the nearest open and accessible alternative route.

Ola, Uber, Cab Services To Stop Pick-Up, Drop In Restricted Areas

Keeping VVIP movement and security arrangements in mind, Delhi Police has also held a high-level coordination meeting with representatives of app-based cab service providers, including Ola, Uber, Rapido and Bharat Taxi.

Clarifying the arrangements for taxis and cabs during the summit, Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, "Clear instructions have been issued to cab companies after a meeting with them. Pick-up and drop-off by cabs and taxis will be completely prohibited in all restricted areas."

Cab companies have been instructed to geofence restricted zones on their mobile applications and enable pick-up and drop-off only at designated, permitted locations outside these areas.

Delhi Police is sending all cab drivers the traffic advisory and a complete list of restricted areas through their partner applications. The aim is to ensure that drivers avoid entering VVIP corridors.

22 Diversion Points, More Than 35 Controlled Roads

According to the official map and advisory issued by the Traffic Police, special traffic regulations will remain in force across the entire New Delhi district and major adjoining corridors.

22 major diversion junctions: Pickets will be deployed at 22 important intersections and junctions across the city for security reasons, with traffic diverted at these points. These include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Agrawal Chowk (ITO), Mir Dard Chowk, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath-Connaught Place Outer Circle, Gol Dak Khana and Teen Murti Marg.

Over 35 controlled VVIP corridors: Normal movement of private and commercial vehicles will be restricted on more than 35 major roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Akbar Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Janpath, Prithviraj Road, Purana Qila Road, C-Hexagon (India Gate) and Safdarjung Road.