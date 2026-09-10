Delhi BRICS Summit: Traffic Curbs, VVIP Route Restrictions, 24x7 Emergency Corridors Announced For September 11-13
Commuters have been advised to check navigation platforms before travelling, while emergency lanes will remain operational for ambulances and fire services.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Administrative and security preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, are in their final stages.
To ensure smooth and secure movement of heads of state, foreign delegates and VVIP convoys arriving from across the world, while also minimising inconvenience to the public, the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a multi-layered traffic management plan.
Real-Time Diversion Updates On Google Maps, Mappls
To provide commuters with accurate information during the summit, the Delhi Traffic Police held a strategic coordination meeting with Google Maps and Mappls.
Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, "A meeting was held with Google Maps and Mappls Apps so that accurate information about traffic restrictions, diversions and alternative routes can reach the public. The Delhi Traffic Police will provide live updates on traffic diversions directly to these companies, which can immediately upload them to their apps. This will ensure that people travelling on the roads do not face inconvenience or confusion."
If a driver accidentally heads towards a restricted route, live navigation on Google Maps and Mappls will immediately redirect them to the nearest open and accessible alternative route.
Ola, Uber, Cab Services To Stop Pick-Up, Drop In Restricted Areas
Keeping VVIP movement and security arrangements in mind, Delhi Police has also held a high-level coordination meeting with representatives of app-based cab service providers, including Ola, Uber, Rapido and Bharat Taxi.
Clarifying the arrangements for taxis and cabs during the summit, Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, "Clear instructions have been issued to cab companies after a meeting with them. Pick-up and drop-off by cabs and taxis will be completely prohibited in all restricted areas."
Cab companies have been instructed to geofence restricted zones on their mobile applications and enable pick-up and drop-off only at designated, permitted locations outside these areas.
Delhi Police is sending all cab drivers the traffic advisory and a complete list of restricted areas through their partner applications. The aim is to ensure that drivers avoid entering VVIP corridors.
🌍 BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | 11–13 SEPTEMBER— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 10, 2026
We know. Restrictions may cause some inconvenience.
We understand. Your journey matters.
🚦 Know the Controlled Areas, Diversions & Alternate Routes.
🔗 Traffic Advisory: [https://t.co/Io2guqQDVX]
❓ Have a doubt? Check our FAQs.
💬 Still… pic.twitter.com/afPhJLIU3J
22 Diversion Points, More Than 35 Controlled Roads
According to the official map and advisory issued by the Traffic Police, special traffic regulations will remain in force across the entire New Delhi district and major adjoining corridors.
22 major diversion junctions: Pickets will be deployed at 22 important intersections and junctions across the city for security reasons, with traffic diverted at these points. These include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Agrawal Chowk (ITO), Mir Dard Chowk, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath-Connaught Place Outer Circle, Gol Dak Khana and Teen Murti Marg.
Over 35 controlled VVIP corridors: Normal movement of private and commercial vehicles will be restricted on more than 35 major roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Akbar Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Janpath, Prithviraj Road, Purana Qila Road, C-Hexagon (India Gate) and Safdarjung Road.
Permitted vehicles: Only emergency vehicles, authorised vehicles carrying valid passes and VVIP convoys will be allowed to use these controlled roads.
Parking Restrictions, Emergency Corridors: The Traffic Police have laid down several stringent rules to ensure the summit is conducted smoothly and securely.
No-parking zones: Parking will be completely prohibited within 200 metres of controlled roads. Vehicles found illegally parked will be towed and impounded immediately.
Restriction on non-destination vehicles: Non-destination heavy and medium commercial goods vehicles travelling through Delhi to other states will be completely barred from entering Delhi from September 11 to 13.
24x7 emergency corridors: Priority emergency lanes will remain open round the clock for patients, ambulances and fire brigade vehicles.
Delhi Police has appealed to citizens to follow instructions from police personnel deployed on the roads and comply with traffic rules. Commuters have also been advised to check live updates on Google Maps or the Mappls app before starting their journey.
Delhi Police Reviews Security Preparedness
Delhi Police held a high-level briefing at its headquarters to review security preparedness and operational arrangements ahead of the BRICS Summit in the national capital.
The Delhi Police Commissioner chaired the briefing, during which Special Commissioners of Police and venue-in-charge officers presented key operational points and salient features of security plans for their respective areas.
According to sources, the Delhi Police Commissioner emphasised that the BRICS Summit is being closely watched internationally and that Delhi Police personnel's conduct and performance will be under scrutiny.
The Commissioner directed all officers and personnel to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, politeness and courtesy throughout the event. He stressed that every officer must take complete ownership of the event and ensure that all responsibilities are executed effectively, leaving no room for errors or lapses.
He also reminded officers that the event represents the Delhi Police and carries national significance and pride. He urged personnel to ensure their conduct and performance uphold the department's reputation and credibility.
He further said the Delhi Police had previously conducted several major events professionally and expressed confidence that the force would maintain the same standards during the BRICS Summit.
The police leadership further emphasised that no one should have an opportunity to point fingers at or criticise the Delhi Police's performance. It acknowledged the good work carried out so far and expressed confidence that officers and personnel would continue to perform with the same professionalism, discipline and commitment during the summit.
CCTV Control Room Set Up At Tughlak Road Police Station
As part of the security arrangements, a dedicated CCTV control room has been set up at Tughlak Road Police Station. The control room has access to around 500 cameras installed along routes VVIPs will use during the event.
A mechanism has been developed to ensure that any suspected movement or activity detected through these cameras can be acted upon immediately. Personnel monitoring the system can alert the central control room or directly contact field personnel for swift action.
India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, with the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
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