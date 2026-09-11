BRICS Summit: Greens Call For Climate Resilience, Sustainable Infra, Ecological Protection In Development Agenda
Experts highlighted rising risks from urban heat, air pollution, water scarcity and flooding, calling for nature-based solutions across cities | Santu Das reports.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi, environmentalists on Friday asserted that the international forum should place environmental sustainability, climate resilience and people-centric infrastructure at the core of its development agenda.
They also emphasised the need for a clear, time-sensitive and accountable roadmap for climate and environmental action at the global level.
Notably, since India assumed the BRICS chairship, it has placed sustainability and environmental action at the centre of its agenda, seeking to align ecological sustainability with development objectives.
Environmentalists Call For Disaster Resilience, Biodiversity Protection
Referring to the summit, Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, said there should be deliberations on disaster resilience and biodiversity loss.
"The most important issue for the environment in BRICS should be disaster resilience and biodiversity loss. The massive infrastructure boom in the Himalayan region, spanning highways, mega-hydropower projects, railway tunnels and border connectivity, presents a critical environmental and geopolitical challenge," she told ETV Bharat.
Srivastava said that within the BRICS framework, conserving the fragile Himalayan landscape and ensuring the security of people living in the region amid worsening climate change should be a top priority, particularly for India and China, which share this sensitive ecosystem.
She underlined that BRICS nations should pioneer moving beyond traditional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to evaluate mountain projects.
"Development in this region should not be based on GDP but against 'Gross Environment Product' (GEP). If a road saves two hours of travel time but destroys millions worth of forest cover, soil stability and water filtration services, destroys the lives and livelihoods of people, while decimating biodiversity, the roadmap needs to abandon such 'development' and prioritise conservation," the environmentalist said.
Experts Push For Green Infrastructure, Nature-Based Solutions
Another environmentalist, Sarika Panda Bhatt, suggested that the Summit should place environmental sustainability, climate resilience and people-centric infrastructure at the core of its development agenda.
Pointing out that emerging economies face compounding risks from urban heat, air pollution, water scarcity, groundwater depletion and flooding, Bhatt, who is also the founder-trustee of the Raahgiri Foundation, told ETV Bharat, "Prioritising water security and sponge infrastructure by restoring wetlands and watersheds, while integrating permeable, nature-based drainage systems in cities, should be the focus. Urban and rural greening should scale canopy cover, native afforestation, biodiversity corridors and ecological restoration to reduce heat stress, improve air quality and strengthen resilience."
She said low-carbon mobility should prioritise walking, cycling, public transport and zero-emission transit.
Call For Ecological Survival, Natural Regeneration
Asked about his expectations from the Summit as an environmentalist, Deepak Ramesh Gaur, popularly known as 'Tree Man', said the Summit should prioritise ecological survival over unchecked growth.
Emphasising the need to address ecological disconnect, he told ETV Bharat, "Drastic climate change is continuously destroying crops while the global population continues to multiply rapidly. The BRICS roadmap must treat this shrinking food-to-population ratio not just as a supply chain issue, but as an existential crisis demanding immediate, natural regeneration."
Gaur added that India's push for sustainability should require every new infrastructure development across BRICS nations to include integrated, active green cover and renewable energy as mandatory standards.
He said the summit must shift its focus from top-down climate discussions to mass implementation, asserting that leaders must acknowledge that becoming an economic superpower without corresponding ecological restoration guarantees future food scarcity and severe health hazards.
Gaur added that a dedicated, cross-border commitment to natural healing, afforestation and disaster resilience must form the core of the BRICS developmental charter.
Experts Seek Actionable Climate Cooperation
Climate change expert Anjal Prakash said that as India concludes its BRICS chairship, the Summit must prioritise actionable climate cooperation aligned with Global South realities.
He said key issues include accelerating affordable energy transition, scaling green finance for adaptation, securing critical mineral supply chains and advancing community-led resilience through forest-fire management and circular economy frameworks.
"The roadmap involves implementing a BRICS Green Finance Facility to mitigate risks associated with renewable investments, creating a Critical Minerals Partnership for ethical sourcing, initiating a Joint Early-Warning System for climate disasters, and institutionalising knowledge exchange on sustainable lifestyles and traditional adaptation practices. This ensures ecology and equity drive development, not delay it," said Prakash, Professor of Public Policy at FLAME University, who spoke to ETV Bharat.
Another environmentalist, Tannuja Chauhan, said BRICS has the potential to become a powerful global voice for ecological responsibility. She added that India should use its leadership to demonstrate that development must ultimately place the health of the planet first.
She said BRICS needs to build a clear, time-bound and accountable climate and environmental roadmap, with targets at both the global and national levels.
"Globally, BRICS should address the ecological costs of emerging technologies and their development models. The unchecked expansion of AI data centres must not come at the expense of ecocide; their environmental footprint should be independently assessed before clearing further expansion," the activist said.
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