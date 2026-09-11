ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit: Greens Call For Climate Resilience, Sustainable Infra, Ecological Protection In Development Agenda

A floral welcome board of the 18th BRICS Summit set up by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Mandi House, in New Delhi, on Friday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Ahead of the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi, environmentalists on Friday asserted that the international forum should place environmental sustainability, climate resilience and people-centric infrastructure at the core of its development agenda.

They also emphasised the need for a clear, time-sensitive and accountable roadmap for climate and environmental action at the global level.

Notably, since India assumed the BRICS chairship, it has placed sustainability and environmental action at the centre of its agenda, seeking to align ecological sustainability with development objectives.

Environmentalists Call For Disaster Resilience, Biodiversity Protection

Referring to the summit, Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, said there should be deliberations on disaster resilience and biodiversity loss.

"The most important issue for the environment in BRICS should be disaster resilience and biodiversity loss. The massive infrastructure boom in the Himalayan region, spanning highways, mega-hydropower projects, railway tunnels and border connectivity, presents a critical environmental and geopolitical challenge," she told ETV Bharat.

Srivastava said that within the BRICS framework, conserving the fragile Himalayan landscape and ensuring the security of people living in the region amid worsening climate change should be a top priority, particularly for India and China, which share this sensitive ecosystem.

She underlined that BRICS nations should pioneer moving beyond traditional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to evaluate mountain projects.

"Development in this region should not be based on GDP but against 'Gross Environment Product' (GEP). If a road saves two hours of travel time but destroys millions worth of forest cover, soil stability and water filtration services, destroys the lives and livelihoods of people, while decimating biodiversity, the roadmap needs to abandon such 'development' and prioritise conservation," the environmentalist said.

Experts Push For Green Infrastructure, Nature-Based Solutions

Another environmentalist, Sarika Panda Bhatt, suggested that the Summit should place environmental sustainability, climate resilience and people-centric infrastructure at the core of its development agenda.

Pointing out that emerging economies face compounding risks from urban heat, air pollution, water scarcity, groundwater depletion and flooding, Bhatt, who is also the founder-trustee of the Raahgiri Foundation, told ETV Bharat, "Prioritising water security and sponge infrastructure by restoring wetlands and watersheds, while integrating permeable, nature-based drainage systems in cities, should be the focus. Urban and rural greening should scale canopy cover, native afforestation, biodiversity corridors and ecological restoration to reduce heat stress, improve air quality and strengthen resilience."

She said low-carbon mobility should prioritise walking, cycling, public transport and zero-emission transit.