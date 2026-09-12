Use Metro Whenever Possible: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Commuters Ahead Of BRICS Summit
The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Traffic will be regulated across several key roads in the national capital today (September 12) for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with restrictions and diversions in place from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to the Delhi Police.
The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas.
Traffic restrictions will particularly affect roads around the Bharat Mandapam/Pragati Maidan area, with regulated movement extending to several important corridors connecting the central Delhi Zone with north, south, east and west Delhi.
🔸In view of the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key Delhi routes on September 12, from 09:30AM to 09:30 PM.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 11, 2026
🔹Plan ahead, use the Metro wherever possible, follow diversion routes and traffic personnel’s directions, and allow… pic.twitter.com/lO9qOb4q5N
Key corridors marked on the advisory include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate/C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48, and Parade Road, along with several roads in the Lutyens' Delhi area.
The Delhi Police advised commuters to plan journeys, use the Metro whenever possible, follow designated diversion routes and comply with traffic personnel's directions to avoid inconvenience. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage.
BRICS Summit 2026— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 11, 2026
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
📍 In view of the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented on key routes across Delhi from 09:30 hrs to 21:00 hrs.
•Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow… pic.twitter.com/GEnMwImyS9
The advisory map marks alternative routes in blue, controlled roads in orange, prohibited areas in purple and diversion points with red stars, indicating the stretches where commuters may face restrictions or diversions during the summit. India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.
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