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Use Metro Whenever Possible: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Commuters Ahead Of BRICS Summit

The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas.

Use Metro Whenever Possible: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Commuters Ahead Of BRICS Summit
Security personnel patrol outside Bharat Mandapam as security measures and traffic restrictions are stepped up ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi, Friday (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST

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New Delhi: Traffic will be regulated across several key roads in the national capital today (September 12) for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with restrictions and diversions in place from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to the Delhi Police.

The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas.

Traffic restrictions will particularly affect roads around the Bharat Mandapam/Pragati Maidan area, with regulated movement extending to several important corridors connecting the central Delhi Zone with north, south, east and west Delhi.

Key corridors marked on the advisory include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate/C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48, and Parade Road, along with several roads in the Lutyens' Delhi area.

The Delhi Police advised commuters to plan journeys, use the Metro whenever possible, follow designated diversion routes and comply with traffic personnel's directions to avoid inconvenience. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage.

The advisory map marks alternative routes in blue, controlled roads in orange, prohibited areas in purple and diversion points with red stars, indicating the stretches where commuters may face restrictions or diversions during the summit. India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

Also read:

  1. Wind Batters Delhi Ahead of BRICS Summit; More Showers Expected During Two-Day Meet
  2. BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Government Declares Public Holiday; Security And Traffic Measures Intensify

TAGGED:

BRICS SUMMIT
DELHI TRAFFIC ADVISORY
BRICS SUMMIT 2026

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