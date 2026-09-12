ETV Bharat / bharat

Use Metro Whenever Possible: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Commuters Ahead Of BRICS Summit

Security personnel patrol outside Bharat Mandapam as security measures and traffic restrictions are stepped up ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi, Friday ( PTI )

New Delhi: Traffic will be regulated across several key roads in the national capital today (September 12) for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with restrictions and diversions in place from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to the Delhi Police.

The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas.

Traffic restrictions will particularly affect roads around the Bharat Mandapam/Pragati Maidan area, with regulated movement extending to several important corridors connecting the central Delhi Zone with north, south, east and west Delhi.