ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit: Delhi Fortified With 15,000 Cops, 200 Paramilitary Companies, 500 CCTV Cameras, Anti-Drone Systems

Delhi Police personnel deployed near Patel Chowk ahead of BRICS Summit in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The national capital is in the final phase of preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit, with extensive multi-layered security arrangements in place ahead of the September 12-13 programme at Bharat Mandapam.

With Heads of State and senior global leaders from the 11 member countries expected to attend, Delhi Police has deployed around 15,000 personnel and 200 paramilitary companies across the capital.

Special Commissioner of Police (Protective/Security Division) Manish Kumar Agrawal said the arrangements are designed to ensure maximum security for visiting dignitaries while causing minimal inconvenience to the public.

"We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements," Agrawal said.

Multi-Layered Security Across Key Locations

Delhi Police has conducted extensive surveys of identified routes and locations and is coordinating with multiple government and security agencies. The security arrangements cover Indira Gandhi International Airport, hotels where visiting dignitaries will stay, Bharat Mandapam, and other scheduled or unscheduled locations the dignitaries may visit.

The security system includes:

Enhanced access control and verification at key locations.

Ground and aerial surveillance through anti-drone systems, radar systems and high-resolution CCTV cameras.

Specialised surveillance cameras along VVIP routes.

Emergency response mechanisms to deal with untoward incidents or disaster-like situations and undertake evacuation, if required.

A dedicated surveillance, verification and disaster management cell at Bharat Mandapam, which will remain operational around the clock.

Several Heads of State and high-level delegations are expected to participate, including representatives from China, Russia, the UK and Egypt. Special arrangements have been made to ensure their security, movement and stay in Delhi.

Multi-Agency, Inter-State Coordination

Delhi Police has coordinated with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the NSG, the Intelligence Bureau, and various Central Armed Police Forces.

Delhi Police has also held coordination meetings with neighbouring states on intelligence sharing, border security, movement of workforce and material, and coordination during the movement of visiting dignitaries.

"Whatever actionable intelligence inputs are being received, we are taking appropriate action on them," Agrawal said, adding that intelligence gathering and preventive policing are receiving considerable attention.

Mock drills are also being conducted at key locations to prepare personnel for potential threats.

Advance traffic advisories have been issued for areas with scheduled VVIP movements. Agrawal appealed to Delhi residents to read the advisories and follow temporary restrictions.

"The idea is not to cause inconvenience to the public. Restrictions have been imposed according to the time, day and date of the VVIP events," he said.

Agrawal said the arrangements aim to ensure a safe, secure and seamless summit while keeping public inconvenience to a minimum. He also highlighted Delhi Police's experience in handling major events hosted by India, including the G20 Summit, International Solar Alliance programmes and other major summits.