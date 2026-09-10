BRICS Summit: Delhi Fortified With 15,000 Cops, 200 Paramilitary Companies, 500 CCTV Cameras, Anti-Drone Systems
Senior officers have been instructed to maintain discipline and courtesy, with leadership stressing accountability and careful execution throughout the high-profile event.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The national capital is in the final phase of preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit, with extensive multi-layered security arrangements in place ahead of the September 12-13 programme at Bharat Mandapam.
With Heads of State and senior global leaders from the 11 member countries expected to attend, Delhi Police has deployed around 15,000 personnel and 200 paramilitary companies across the capital.
Special Commissioner of Police (Protective/Security Division) Manish Kumar Agrawal said the arrangements are designed to ensure maximum security for visiting dignitaries while causing minimal inconvenience to the public.
"We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements," Agrawal said.
Multi-Layered Security Across Key Locations
Delhi Police has conducted extensive surveys of identified routes and locations and is coordinating with multiple government and security agencies. The security arrangements cover Indira Gandhi International Airport, hotels where visiting dignitaries will stay, Bharat Mandapam, and other scheduled or unscheduled locations the dignitaries may visit.
The security system includes:
- Enhanced access control and verification at key locations.
- Ground and aerial surveillance through anti-drone systems, radar systems and high-resolution CCTV cameras.
- Specialised surveillance cameras along VVIP routes.
- Emergency response mechanisms to deal with untoward incidents or disaster-like situations and undertake evacuation, if required.
- A dedicated surveillance, verification and disaster management cell at Bharat Mandapam, which will remain operational around the clock.
Several Heads of State and high-level delegations are expected to participate, including representatives from China, Russia, the UK and Egypt. Special arrangements have been made to ensure their security, movement and stay in Delhi.
Multi-Agency, Inter-State Coordination
Delhi Police has coordinated with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the NSG, the Intelligence Bureau, and various Central Armed Police Forces.
Delhi Police has also held coordination meetings with neighbouring states on intelligence sharing, border security, movement of workforce and material, and coordination during the movement of visiting dignitaries.
"Whatever actionable intelligence inputs are being received, we are taking appropriate action on them," Agrawal said, adding that intelligence gathering and preventive policing are receiving considerable attention.
Mock drills are also being conducted at key locations to prepare personnel for potential threats.
Advance traffic advisories have been issued for areas with scheduled VVIP movements. Agrawal appealed to Delhi residents to read the advisories and follow temporary restrictions.
"The idea is not to cause inconvenience to the public. Restrictions have been imposed according to the time, day and date of the VVIP events," he said.
Agrawal said the arrangements aim to ensure a safe, secure and seamless summit while keeping public inconvenience to a minimum. He also highlighted Delhi Police's experience in handling major events hosted by India, including the G20 Summit, International Solar Alliance programmes and other major summits.
DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said police personnel have been deployed across different sector zones in the New Delhi area. Police have conducted mock drills and installed technical equipment to detect potential threats.
500 CCTV Cameras For Surveillance
Police have installed around 500 CCTV cameras across the New Delhi area for continuous surveillance during the summit. Some cameras are equipped with number plate recognition technology.
A dedicated CCTV control room has also been established at Tughlaq Road Police Station, with access to cameras covering routes VVIPs will use. The surveillance system will allow personnel to detect suspicious movement or activity, alert the central control room, or directly contact field personnel for swift action.
Delhi Fire Service, NDRF Prepare For Emergencies
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has prepared a special red-alert plan for potential emergencies during the summit. The DFS and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will deploy an advanced Hazmat vehicle for unconventional threats.
The vehicle can detect chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) substances through air sampling. It can identify hazardous elements in the air and assess the location, distance and quantity of a potential threat. In case of a suspected gas leak or chemical attack, it can quickly assess the threat and help determine the direction of relief and rescue operations.
According to Delhi Fire Service Chief Fire Officer A K Malik, the Delhi Fire Service has prepared a detailed blueprint for the event. From September 11 to 14:
- 30 fire tenders will be deployed at identified sensitive locations, including VVIP hotels, Bharat Mandapam, airport routes and emergency corridors.
- Five fire tenders will remain in reserve as a Quick Response Team and will be dispatched to locations from which emergency calls are received.
- More than 540 trained fire service personnel will be deployed.
- Personnel will work in eight-hour clockwise shifts to ensure round-the-clock coverage.
- Special biometric security passes are being prepared for fire service officers and employees.
- Entry into designated areas without a valid pass will be prohibited.
The special deployment will continue until September 14, when the delegations are scheduled to depart. Fire vehicles and rescue equipment are being inspected daily.
An integrated command centre will ensure direct coordination between security agencies, Delhi Police and the Fire Service for rapid response to emergencies.
Police Leadership Stresses Professionalism
The Delhi Police Commissioner chaired a high-level briefing at police headquarters to review security preparedness and operational arrangements. Special Commissioners of Police and venue-in-charge officers presented key operational points and security plans for their respective areas.
According to sources, the Commissioner emphasised that the BRICS Summit is being closely watched internationally and that Delhi Police personnel's conduct and performance will be under scrutiny.
He directed officers and personnel to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, politeness and courtesy throughout the event. He also stressed that every officer must take complete ownership of their responsibilities, leaving no scope for errors or lapses.
The Commissioner reminded officers that the event represents Delhi Police and carries national significance and pride, urging them to uphold the department's reputation and credibility.
The police leadership acknowledged the work carried out so far and expressed confidence that personnel would maintain the same professionalism, discipline and commitment throughout the summit.
India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi with the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
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