ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit: Delhi Commuters Face Traffic Ordeal Even Before Summit Begins

In this image received on Sept. 9, 2026, A glimpse of preparations ahead of the upcoming 18th BRICS Leaders� Summit 2026, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi commuters are already getting a taste of the traffic nightmare expected during the BRICS Summit, with motorcade rehearsals causing prolonged delays and several people complaining of taking hours to cover distances that normally take minutes.

The summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, but traffic restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to begin from September 10 and continue until around September 14, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted a motorcade rehearsal on Wednesday evening, regulating traffic at 22 diversion points between 7 pm and 10 pm. More than 35 roads are expected to be affected during the summit period.

Several commuters took to social media to flag the difficulties caused by the rehearsal, with many saying traffic restrictions had already turned routine journeys into hours-long ordeals.

The impact is expected to be particularly pronounced for commuters travelling between Noida and central Delhi, east Delhi and central areas, as well as those travelling from Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan, the airport and south Delhi.