ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit: Delhi Airport To Up Capacity For Intl Passengers, Have Dedicated Immigration Counters

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it has put in place various measures to ensure smooth handling of increased international passenger traffic during the BRICS Summit this week, including enhancing capacity at Terminal 3.

The airport will also have dedicated immigration counters for the BRICS participants and adequate arrangements have been made for landing and parking of aircraft as increased number of international flight movements are expected during the summit period, according to a source.

The 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held in the national capital on September 12 and 13. As part of the preparedness measures, DIAL said Pier C at Terminal 3 (T3) will be progressively operationalised for international flight operations from the night of September 9 and it has also put in place enhanced coordination mechanisms with relevant stakeholders.

"Pier C will facilitate international arrivals, with both international arrivals and departures planned to be handled from the evening of September 10 onwards," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement. Once Pier C is fully operational, annual capacity for international passengers will increase by 50 per cent to 31 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).

Generally, a pier at an airport is a long and narrow structure or transfer facility from the main terminal building and allows passengers to use aerobridges to enter an aircraft. DIAL-operated Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles over 1,300 flight movements daily.