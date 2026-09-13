ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit Day 2: Leaders to Hold Open Session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'

In this image received on Sept. 12, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The second day of the 18th BRICS Summit will see leaders hold an open session on Sunday focusing on the core pillars of the central theme, namely resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, as India hosts the grouping's annual summit under its 2026 chairship.

The session, titled "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth", will be held at the Summit Hall inside Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The open session is part of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India on September 12-13 under the chairmanship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

The session is expected to provide an opportunity for BRICS leaders to deliberate on areas of common interest and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries while advancing an inclusive approach to global growth.

Earlier, on Saturday, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said the declaration focuses on innovation, sustainability and people-to-people ties, with the aim of making cooperation “more practical, development-oriented and responsive to the aspirations of the BRICS nations”.

“I thank all the fellow BRICS nations and their leaders for its adoption,” the Prime Minister said. The presidency, which began on January 1, 2026, is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth.