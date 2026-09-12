BRICS Summit | Global South Must Become A 'Rule Shaper': PM Modi
Modi welcomed world leaders and started the BRICS summit aimed at protecting developing economies from the global impact of wars in Ukraine and West Asia.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Global South must become a "rule shaper" to deal with various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while kick-starting the two-day annual BRICS summit that is expected to deliberate on protecting developing economies from the global impact of wars in Ukraine and West Asia.
In his opening statement at the summit here, Modi said BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage and the grouping is not against anyone, remarks seen as a message to the US and other Western powers.
"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of the decision-making process. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership' -- one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort," Modi said.
Sharing my opening remarks during the BRICS Session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.’— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026
https://t.co/g31TharSOc
"In this regard, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next summit," Modi said.
Modi made the remarks in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
The other leaders attending the summit are Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Chief Zou Jiayi are also attending the BRICS summit.
The prime minister also called for immediate reform of the UN Security Council. The UNSC reforms can no longer wait, he said.
"The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions and are unable to shape them," he said.
Modi said the Global South must become a "rule shaper" to deal with various challenges facing the globe.
The prime minister also proposed a seafarers' network among BRICS member nations to ensure their safety.
The theme of India's BRICS presidency is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".
The summit at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.
India's chairship of the grouping centred on the four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.
Under the resilience pillar, India has been focusing on strengthening cooperation in areas such as health, agriculture, food, energy, disaster risk reduction and supply chains, officials said. Enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and high technology will also be high on the agenda of the summit, they said.
New Delhi has also been pressing the grouping for deploying new and emerging technologies such as digital public infrastructure, fintech, artificial intelligence and knowledge sharing to enable effective service delivery and future-ready growth.
In addition, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.
BRICS emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.
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