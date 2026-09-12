World Leaders Arrive In Delhi As India Hosts 18th BRICS Summit Today
India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:05 AM IST
New Delhi: India will host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday (September 12-13), bringing together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees.
India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.
Beyond these areas, the leaders will discuss ways to strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation on shared priorities and exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. Under India's Chairship this year, more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
BRICS Leaders on their arrival at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Business Forum. @BricsIndia2026 #BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship pic.twitter.com/poU2pViELD— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2026
Through these meetings and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS Chairship has advanced BRICS cooperation through practical, development-oriented outcomes. "India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on 1 January 2026. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes twenty years since its establishment," the MEA said in a statement.
World Leaders Arrive In Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other leaders arrived in Delhi on Friday to attend the two-day BRICS summit that gets underway from September 12.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Vice President of Uganda Jessica Alupo and Vice President of Nigeria Sen. Kashim Shettima have also reached the national capital for the mega conclave.
PM @narendramodi met with @UN Secretary-General António Guterres @antonioguterres and discussed ways to strengthen multilateralism, drive sustainable development, promote human-centric and inclusive artificial intelligence, and build a more inclusive world order.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2026
Both leaders… pic.twitter.com/3Myvz2Rz1x
Russian President Putin arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit early in the morning. "Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS Kirtivardhan Singh at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. #BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship," the MEA said.
Iranian President Pezeshkian also arrived in the national capital. Besides attending the summit, he will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi to advance two-way trade and strengthen overall ties.
When the leaders of two great nations join hands, they remind us of the historic friendship between two great civilizations.— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 11, 2026
Long live the friendship between Iran and India! pic.twitter.com/agAFLbkZ1M
It is Pezeshkian's first visit to India as president. The visit assumes significance as it comes amid a sudden spike in tensions in West Asia following the US slapping new punitive economic measures against Iran.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and their counterparts from Burundi, Ethiopia and Nigeria have also reached Delhi. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Chief Zou Jiayi have also reached the capital for the summit.
A hearty welcome to Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus @DrTedros, Director-General of @WHO on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 12, 2026
The visit underscores the importance of global cooperation in health related matters for shared progress and prosperity.#BRICS2026… pic.twitter.com/6IwZNRUHm1
The BRICS logo for India’s Chairship blends tradition with modernity. The petals radiate the vibrant colours of BRICS member countries, highlighting their collective strength and unity. At the centre, the “Namaste” gesture captures India’s spirit of warmth, respect, and harmonious collaboration, according to the official statement.
BRICS Leaders on their arrival at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Business Forum. @BricsIndia2026 #BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship pic.twitter.com/poU2pViELD— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2026
BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across various global issues, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Also read: