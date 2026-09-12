PM Modi Holds Key Bilateral Talks With UAE, Malaysia, And Ethiopia Leaders Ahead Of BRICS Summit
India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.
The UAE became a full member of BRICS in January 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, while Indonesia joined the grouping as a full member in January 2025. The meeting comes amid growing India-UAE cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and energy security, with the two sides working towards shared prosperity.
Prime Minister @narendramodi met Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia on the sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 12, 2026
Building on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including… pic.twitter.com/7i1qMLAiy7
According to UAE News Agency WAM, UAE's membership supports the country's efforts to expand its economic and trade partnerships and strengthen its presence in global markets, while adding to the group an economy that serves as a global hub for trade, investment and logistics.
"The visit will be an opportunity to further strengthen India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership centred on robust trade and energy security for shared prosperity," the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said in a post on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. PM Modi and Abiy Ahmed Ali shared a warm hug as they arrived at the Hyderabad House for the meeting.
The Ethiopian PM arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Ethiopian counterpart and his Prosperity Party on their win in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections.
° Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on 11 September 2026 to begin his Working Visit to India, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, H.E. Narendra Modi, to participate in the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026 on 12–13 September 2026. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UW9JJ6ISl2— Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) September 12, 2026
Malaysia's participation in the BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi is in its capacity as a BRICS Partner Country, on the invitation of PM Modi.
“The Summit is the highest-level platform of BRICS, bringing together Heads of State and Government of BRICS Member and Partner Countries to discuss strategic issues relating to global governance, sustainable development, economic cooperation, trade and investment, digital transformation, and global challenges affecting developing countries,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
During the Summit, Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver a National Statement on Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth. According to its Foreign Ministry, Malaysia will emphasise the importance of strengthening cooperation among BRICS Member and Partner Countries in addressing development challenges, expanding economic opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of technological advancement and innovation are enjoyed more inclusively by all countries.
Prime Minister @narendramodi met Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia on the sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 12, 2026
Building on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including… pic.twitter.com/7i1qMLAiy7
He is also scheduled to visit Keralam to further solidify bilateral relations and unlock strategic collaboration across key sectors, including trade and investment, the digital economy, talent and labour, education, and regional connectivity.
India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.
BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.
The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Along with 10 partner countries--Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
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