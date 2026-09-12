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PM Modi Holds Key Bilateral Talks With UAE, Malaysia, And Ethiopia Leaders Ahead Of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Saturday ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

The UAE became a full member of BRICS in January 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, while Indonesia joined the grouping as a full member in January 2025. The meeting comes amid growing India-UAE cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and energy security, with the two sides working towards shared prosperity.

According to UAE News Agency WAM, UAE's membership supports the country's efforts to expand its economic and trade partnerships and strengthen its presence in global markets, while adding to the group an economy that serves as a global hub for trade, investment and logistics.

"The visit will be an opportunity to further strengthen India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership centred on robust trade and energy security for shared prosperity," the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. PM Modi and Abiy Ahmed Ali shared a warm hug as they arrived at the Hyderabad House for the meeting.

The Ethiopian PM arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Ethiopian counterpart and his Prosperity Party on their win in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections.