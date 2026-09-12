ETV Bharat / bharat

Xi Jinping Reaches New Delhi For BRICS Summit, To Hold Talks With Modi

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

Xi left Beijing on Saturday morning to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

His entourage includes close associate Cai Qi, who is a member of the high-powered Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the news report said.

This is President Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years. Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that this will be the third year in a row the two leaders meet, after their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," she said.

About the BRICS Summit, Mao said it is a key platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.

President Xi will attend and address the upcoming summit, have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on major issues, including the current international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms and deepening practical cooperation, and put forward China's important initiatives and propositions, charting the course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, she said.

Ning said China is ready to work with fellow BRICS countries for steady and sustained progress in greater cooperation to build a community with a shared future for humanity. About the significance of the New Delhi summit, which is taking place amid the Iran-US conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war, Mao said China advocates a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to security.