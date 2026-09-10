ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit 2026 | It will Have Positive Impact On India's Prospects, Agriculture Experts Say

Minister in the Presidency from South Africa, Ms. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni arrives in New Delhi to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit – 2026 hosted by India at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on September 10, 2026 ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: Agriculture experts on Thursday said that BRICS summit-2026 will implement India's prospect for developing new policy frameworks, important to understand what is happening in other countries and what technologies they can offer us.

Highlighting the important aspects of BRICS summit, Amitesh Sharma, an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat, "The key is technology sharing and interaction, and identifying technologies that are suitable for our specific needs. If such interactions also bring investment and technology to India, they can contribute to GDP growth and help sectors such as agriculture advance further."

He further said that any international summit and conferences provide an important platform to discuss what the future could look like.

"For instance, Artificial Intelligence is an emerging area, and such platforms allow us to discuss how AI can be effectively used in agriculture, which technologies India should adopt, and which areas our scientists should focus on for further research. So, these platforms are very useful for information sharing, interaction and identifying technologies that could benefit India," he added.

Dr. Shivkumar Dhull, Director of National Institute of Agriculture Economics, PUSA, told ETV Bharat, "India’s stand at the summit will be centred around food security and nutrition. Food security is our primary concern, particularly in terms of quality and ensuring adequate access to food. Natural farming and organic farming are also matters of national priority for India."