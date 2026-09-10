BRICS Summit 2026 | It will Have Positive Impact On India's Prospects, Agriculture Experts Say
Experts said that any international summit and conferences provide an important platform to discuss what the future could look like. Reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Agriculture experts on Thursday said that BRICS summit-2026 will implement India's prospect for developing new policy frameworks, important to understand what is happening in other countries and what technologies they can offer us.
Highlighting the important aspects of BRICS summit, Amitesh Sharma, an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat, "The key is technology sharing and interaction, and identifying technologies that are suitable for our specific needs. If such interactions also bring investment and technology to India, they can contribute to GDP growth and help sectors such as agriculture advance further."
He further said that any international summit and conferences provide an important platform to discuss what the future could look like.
"For instance, Artificial Intelligence is an emerging area, and such platforms allow us to discuss how AI can be effectively used in agriculture, which technologies India should adopt, and which areas our scientists should focus on for further research. So, these platforms are very useful for information sharing, interaction and identifying technologies that could benefit India," he added.
Dr. Shivkumar Dhull, Director of National Institute of Agriculture Economics, PUSA, told ETV Bharat, "India’s stand at the summit will be centred around food security and nutrition. Food security is our primary concern, particularly in terms of quality and ensuring adequate access to food. Natural farming and organic farming are also matters of national priority for India."
Describing the earlier meeting, Dhull stated, "The Public Distribution System is a major programme of our Ministry which was discussed in the meeting held in Indore. We provide foodgrains to millions of beneficiaries and have linked the delivery mechanism with Aadhaar and various social-security schemes. This has helped strengthen delivery mechanisms, reduce duplication and improve efficiency, thereby saving resources."
"Representatives of India pointed out that India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is a major initiative and that, if there was a need to mention it, it could be appropriately incorporated in the context of areas such as fertiliser delivery and other agricultural services. However, there was no consensus on this point, and eventually some of those paragraphs were dropped from the final text," he added.
"Climate change adaptation was another important area of discussion. Brazil suggested greater emphasis on climate-change mitigation strategies, whereas India's position was to focus primarily on adaptation," he said.
"Adaptation involves adopting suitable crop varieties, modifying agricultural practices and providing advisories and awareness campaigns. These measures can often be implemented without imposing significant additional costs on the government. Mitigation, on the other hand, can involve substantially higher costs and infrastructure requirements," he said.
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