ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit: Delhi Police Issues Public Advisory, Urges Use Of Public Transport

Heavy traffic congestion near Sarai Kale Khan amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday ( ANI )

New Delhi: As world leaders convene at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, Delhi Police has issued a public advisory in view of traffic being affected across the national capital due to VVIP movement.

The police have urged the public to use public transport and follow designated alternative routes. Commuters heading to airports, railway stations, and ISBTs have been advised to allow extra travel time. Additionally, non-destined commercial vehicles have been barred from entering the city.

They have been strongly advised to use the Metro for airport travel, as its service remains fully operational with no disruptions. For buses, route diversions are possible during VVIP movements. For taxis and autos, no roadside parking is allowed except in designated areas. Diversions are possible.