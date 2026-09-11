ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Government Declares Public Holiday; Security And Traffic Measures Intensify

Security personnel stand nearby as a BRICS Summit 2026 installation and flags are displayed ahead of the BRICS India Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place in the national capital for the historic BRICS Summit 2026, being held in Delhi from September 11 to September 13. To minimise inconvenience to the general public from VIP movements and route restrictions, the Delhi government had earlier declared a public holiday today.

Heads of State, Prime Ministers and foreign delegations from major member countries are arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) today to attend the summit.

Police and traffic departments have made extensive security arrangements to safely escort the visiting dignitaries in VIP convoys from the airport to their designated five-star hotels in central Delhi and the Lutyens' zone.

For security reasons, traffic on various routes will be temporarily stopped at intervals, as foreign guests arrive at the airport, travel to their hotels and subsequently, move between the hotels and the main event venue, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

However, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to facilitate pedestrians and those who need to travel.

Special diversions will remain in effect from 2 pm to 8.30 pm today.

Major Roads, Diversion Points To Be Affected

During the movement of guests between the airport, hotels and Bharat Mandapam, traffic will be regulated and diverted on more than 35 major roads across central and south Delhi.