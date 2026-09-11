BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Government Declares Public Holiday; Security And Traffic Measures Intensify
Metro services across all lines will operate normally, while travellers heading to airports and railway stations have been advised to use alternate routes.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST|
Updated : September 11, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place in the national capital for the historic BRICS Summit 2026, being held in Delhi from September 11 to September 13. To minimise inconvenience to the general public from VIP movements and route restrictions, the Delhi government had earlier declared a public holiday today.
Heads of State, Prime Ministers and foreign delegations from major member countries are arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) today to attend the summit.
BRICS Summit 2026— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 10, 2026
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
📍 In view of the BRICS Summit on September 11, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM.
* Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel… pic.twitter.com/0BdSVHdElA
Police and traffic departments have made extensive security arrangements to safely escort the visiting dignitaries in VIP convoys from the airport to their designated five-star hotels in central Delhi and the Lutyens' zone.
For security reasons, traffic on various routes will be temporarily stopped at intervals, as foreign guests arrive at the airport, travel to their hotels and subsequently, move between the hotels and the main event venue, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.
However, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to facilitate pedestrians and those who need to travel.
Special diversions will remain in effect from 2 pm to 8.30 pm today.
Major Roads, Diversion Points To Be Affected
During the movement of guests between the airport, hotels and Bharat Mandapam, traffic will be regulated and diverted on more than 35 major roads across central and south Delhi.
Major affected routes include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharati Marg, Mathura Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Road, Africa Avenue, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.
To manage traffic, the city has identified 22 major diversion points. These include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Mir Dard Chowk, Outer Circle CP, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Lodhi Road and Mandi House.
Special Guidelines For Commuters & Travellers
Plan Ahead: Traffic on several roads may be completely stopped for short periods during VIP convoy movements. Those who need to travel today have been advised to leave with sufficient extra time.
Use the Delhi Metro: Citizens have been advised to use the Delhi Metro to avoid road restrictions and traffic congestion. Metro services on all lines will continue to operate normally without disruption.
IGI Airport (T3/T1): Travellers coming from Gurugram or Dwarka can use UER-II and service roads to reach the terminals directly.
Railway Stations: Passengers travelling to New Delhi or Nizamuddin railway stations have been advised to use designated alternate routes, including Ring Road, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Rani Jhansi Road and Panchkuian Road.
The Delhi Police has clarified that ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles will be given priority and provided uninterrupted passage around the clock.
The police administration has urged all motorists to remain patient, follow instructions from traffic personnel on duty, and immediately report any suspicious activity to security forces.
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