BRICS Security: How India & Foreign Protection Teams Build A Layered Shield Around World Leaders
From advance teams, intelligence sharing, route sanitisation to emergency response, a peek into the security for Putin, Xi and Pezeshkian, by ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: When Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, their security did not begin at the airport. It was the culmination of weeks of advance planning, in which the visiting countries’ own close-protection teams worked alongside Indian security and intelligence agencies, before responsibility for the movement and protection of the dignitaries shifted decisively to the host country.
The 18th BRICS Summit has brought an unusually high concentration of politically sensitive leaders to the national capital. Delhi has accordingly mounted a multilayered security operation, covering airports, hotels, the Bharat Mandapam venue, motorcade routes and surrounding areas. Around 25,000 security personnel, more than 100 NSG commandos and over 10,000 personnel from paramilitary forces are part of the wider arrangements.
Three layers of security
“As far as protection of visiting dignitaries is concerned, there are three layers of security, consisting of a close protection team (CPT), intermediary and outer layers. For example, the security in the hotel will be taken care of by the concerned visiting country because of the increasing threat level. The outer security will be with Indian security agencies,” said Anand Nimbadia, a former Special Protection Group (SPG) official to ETV Bharat.
Nimbadia, who retired from ITBP as IGP, was in the SPG between 1995-2000. He accompanied former Prime Minister V P Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee during their foreign trips, among others.
“Close security of the visiting leader remains with the security agencies of the visiting country,” he said.
Another official aware of the matter told ETV Bharat that the first layer is the advance security operation. Foreign protection teams arrive ahead of their leaders, inspect accommodation, study movement routes, and coordinate with Indian counterparts on issues ranging from access control to emergency procedures.
“For the current summit, Russian and Chinese security teams were already present at the hotels where their presidents were scheduled to stay. These teams brought specialised security equipment, while Indian agencies maintained security from the hotels’ ground floors to rooftops,” the official added.
Foreign Security Teams Form Innermost Layer
Foreign teams form the innermost layer around their respective leaders, while the Indian system controls the larger security environment, the official said.
For President Putin, the Russian advance team has been working with Indian agencies on his accommodation, movements and convoy requirements. Russia reportedly has one of the largest motorcades among the visiting delegations.
Indian authorities have repeatedly rehearsed the routes between the airport, hotel and Bharat Mandapam, with traffic and security agencies jointly planning the movement, another official said.
The arrangement for President Xi carries an additional sensitivity, because of the complex India-China security relationship. The Delhi Police Special Cell has been assigned a key role in the Chinese president’s security arrangements, while Chinese security personnel have been working alongside Indian agencies.
“Hotel employees have undergone verification, while the movement corridors are secured through multiple layers of policing and surveillance,” the official added.
Close Coordination For Pezeshkian’s Security
President Pezeshkian’s security is similarly based on close coordination between his Iranian protection detail and Indian agencies. Iran’s heightened geopolitical exposure, particularly because of tensions in West Asia, makes intelligence inputs and advance threat assessment especially important.
The Iranian president, staying at a separate hotel, allowed Indian agencies to create a dedicated security grid around the delegation.
The official said the foreign protection team remains responsible for the immediate protective bubble around their leader, but India controls the airport, roads, public spaces, venues and wider intelligence environment.
“Intelligence sharing, therefore, becomes the backbone of the arrangement. Indian intelligence and security agencies collect and assess threat inputs, while foreign teams provide information relating to threats against their leaders, changes in itineraries and specific security requirements. Such information is converted into operational instructions for police, paramilitary forces, traffic authorities, venue-security teams and emergency services,” said the official.
The second major component is route security. Motorcade routes are surveyed and repeatedly rehearsed. Delhi Police has identified nearly 35 routes that could be affected by summit-related movements, with CCTV monitoring and security deployment along vulnerable stretches. Neighbouring states have also been brought into the planning process for border checks, suspicious person and vehicle verification, drone surveillance and intelligence sharing.
Coordination During Emergency
At the venue, security becomes multilayered. Bharat Mandapam and the hotels are subjected to anti-sabotage checks, access-control procedures, surveillance and specialised security deployment. More than 100 Delhi Police K9 teams have also been deployed at the summit venue and hotels for anti-sabotage checks.
“Coordination during an emergency is even more important than routine protection. Multiple command rooms are being established, including at Bharat Mandapam and Delhi Police headquarters, to monitor the overall security situation and movement of cavalcades. Mock drills involving NSG and other agencies have been conducted at venues and hotels so that a response can be activated without waiting for instructions from multiple levels,” another security official, aware of the security drill for the BRICS leaders, told this correspondent.
Security experts point out that the success of such an operation depends less on the visible deployment of thousands of personnel, than on seamless coordination and information flow.
“A visiting protection team may know the vulnerabilities of its own leader best, while Indian agencies know the local terrain, intelligence picture and available emergency resources. The challenge is to ensure that neither operates in isolation,” said Nimbadia.
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