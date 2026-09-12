ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Security: How India & Foreign Protection Teams Build A Layered Shield Around World Leaders

New Delhi: When Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, their security did not begin at the airport. It was the culmination of weeks of advance planning, in which the visiting countries’ own close-protection teams worked alongside Indian security and intelligence agencies, before responsibility for the movement and protection of the dignitaries shifted decisively to the host country.

The 18th BRICS Summit has brought an unusually high concentration of politically sensitive leaders to the national capital. Delhi has accordingly mounted a multilayered security operation, covering airports, hotels, the Bharat Mandapam venue, motorcade routes and surrounding areas. Around 25,000 security personnel, more than 100 NSG commandos and over 10,000 personnel from paramilitary forces are part of the wider arrangements.

Three layers of security

“As far as protection of visiting dignitaries is concerned, there are three layers of security, consisting of a close protection team (CPT), intermediary and outer layers. For example, the security in the hotel will be taken care of by the concerned visiting country because of the increasing threat level. The outer security will be with Indian security agencies,” said Anand Nimbadia, a former Special Protection Group (SPG) official to ETV Bharat.

Nimbadia, who retired from ITBP as IGP, was in the SPG between 1995-2000. He accompanied former Prime Minister V P Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee during their foreign trips, among others.

“Close security of the visiting leader remains with the security agencies of the visiting country,” he said.

Another official aware of the matter told ETV Bharat that the first layer is the advance security operation. Foreign protection teams arrive ahead of their leaders, inspect accommodation, study movement routes, and coordinate with Indian counterparts on issues ranging from access control to emergency procedures.

“For the current summit, Russian and Chinese security teams were already present at the hotels where their presidents were scheduled to stay. These teams brought specialised security equipment, while Indian agencies maintained security from the hotels’ ground floors to rooftops,” the official added.

Foreign Security Teams Form Innermost Layer

Foreign teams form the innermost layer around their respective leaders, while the Indian system controls the larger security environment, the official said.

For President Putin, the Russian advance team has been working with Indian agencies on his accommodation, movements and convoy requirements. Russia reportedly has one of the largest motorcades among the visiting delegations.

Indian authorities have repeatedly rehearsed the routes between the airport, hotel and Bharat Mandapam, with traffic and security agencies jointly planning the movement, another official said.

The arrangement for President Xi carries an additional sensitivity, because of the complex India-China security relationship. The Delhi Police Special Cell has been assigned a key role in the Chinese president’s security arrangements, while Chinese security personnel have been working alongside Indian agencies.