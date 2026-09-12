Delhi Declaration Key Takeaways: BRICS Nations Denounce Arbitrary Tariff Hikes, Extend Support To WTO Reform
The nations agreed to collaborate on making WTO more responsive to trade disruptions while prioritising economic and development needs of emerging markets and developing countries.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The BRICS countries on Saturday warned that arbitrary tariff hikes and green-labelled trade barriers are disrupting global supply chains and hurting the developing world. The member nations called for an immediate end to unilateral economic sanctions and expressed grave concern over rising protectionist policies.
In the New Delhi Declaration adopted during the 18th BRICS Summit, the leaders stated that the global multilateral trading system has reached a critical crossroads. They highlighted that countries are increasingly adopting trade-restrictive measures that violate World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.
Key takeaways from the New Delhi Declaration
1. Protectionist restrictions threaten international trade
The grouping said the sudden rise in customs duties, non-tariff barriers, and protectionist restrictions disguised as environmental measures threaten international commerce. The leaders warned such practices fuel global economic uncertainty, deepen existing disparities between nations, and obstruct worldwide economic growth.
To safeguard global markets, the BRICS nations agreed to collaborate on making the WTO more responsive to trade disruptions while prioritising the economic and development needs of emerging markets and developing countries.
2. Stance against sanctions
Taking a firm stance against economic coercion, the declaration strongly condemned unilateral sanctions and secondary sanctions imposed outside the mandate of the United Nations Security Council, emphasising that such penalties violate international law and the UN Charter.
The leaders noted that these unilateral restrictions have far-reaching negative consequences on fundamental human rights in targeted countries, specifically undermining access to food security, healthcare, and overall economic development.
3. Call for reform of Bretton Woods Institutions
The declaration also reaffirmed BRICS’ commitment to strengthening global economic governance, noting the growing share of EMDEs in global output and growth. It called for reform of the Bretton Woods Institutions (The Bretton Woods institutions are the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which were established in July 1944) to make them more agile, effective, credible, inclusive, fit for purpose, unbiased, accountable and representative, with their governance structures reflecting the transformation of the global economy since their establishment.
BRICS further said the voice and representation of EMDEs in the Bretton Woods Institutions must reflect their relative position in the global economy and called for greater regional diversity and representation of EMDEs in the leadership of the IMF and World Bank.
4. Support for WTO reform
The declaration also reaffirmed support for World Trade Organisation reform and called for a stronger, open, equitable, transparent, fair, inclusive, predictable and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core.
BRICS strongly advocated the immediate restoration of an accessible, effective and fully functioning two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism and called for the appointment of new Appellate Body members without further delay.
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