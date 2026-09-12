ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Declaration Key Takeaways: BRICS Nations Denounce Arbitrary Tariff Hikes, Extend Support To WTO Reform

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a group photograph during the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The BRICS countries on Saturday warned that arbitrary tariff hikes and green-labelled trade barriers are disrupting global supply chains and hurting the developing world. The member nations called for an immediate end to unilateral economic sanctions and expressed grave concern over rising protectionist policies.

In the New Delhi Declaration adopted during the 18th BRICS Summit, the leaders stated that the global multilateral trading system has reached a critical crossroads. They highlighted that countries are increasingly adopting trade-restrictive measures that violate World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a session at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Key takeaways from the New Delhi Declaration

1. Protectionist restrictions threaten international trade

The grouping said the sudden rise in customs duties, non-tariff barriers, and protectionist restrictions disguised as environmental measures threaten international commerce. The leaders warned such practices fuel global economic uncertainty, deepen existing disparities between nations, and obstruct worldwide economic growth.

To safeguard global markets, the BRICS nations agreed to collaborate on making the WTO more responsive to trade disruptions while prioritising the economic and development needs of emerging markets and developing countries.