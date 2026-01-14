ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Must Work For Reformed Multilateralism: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the launch and unveiling of BRICS 2026 website, theme and logo, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The BRICS grouping must work for "reformed multilateralism" that reflects contemporary realities and acts as a constructive platform for dialogue and development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. Jaishankar also outlined India's objectives as the current chair of the 10-nation grouping.

"At a time when the world is also navigating multiple complex challenges, the call for a reinvigorated, inclusive and effective multilateral order has never been more urgent," he said. The external affairs minister made the remarks after unveiling the logo and theme of India's BRICS chairship for 2026.

"The current global environment presents complex and interlinked challenges. Geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes, and persistent development gaps continue to affect countries across regions," he said.

"In this context, BRICS remains an important forum that encourages dialogue and cooperation, and practical responses, taking into account national priorities and different stages of development," he added. Jaishankar said India perceives BRICS as a constructive platform for dialogue and development that complements the broader multilateral system.

"Guided by the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality and consensus, India will seek to make its chairship inclusive, practical, people-centric and outcome-oriented," he said.