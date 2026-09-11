ETV Bharat / bharat

'BRICS Must Reverse Global Negativism, Restore Optimism': Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: As India gears up for the BRICS Summit, industry experts and economists feel it's growing economic weight could help counter global uncertainty, protectionism and economic fragmentation.



In an Exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said BRICS should reverse the prevailing 'negativism' and restore confidence and optimism. He also spoke about India’s priorities, ties with China and Russia, climate concerns and de dollarization as well.



ETV Bharat: As India leads the BRICS Summit what should be the key priorities and economic agenda? What should we expect from the summit?



Rajiv Kumar: I am quite clear about India’s priorities. India must try to use the BRICS platform, which has now become very powerful with the joining of new countries. It now has 11 countries and include capital surplus countries and energy surplus countries. Besides this two of the world’s largest countries by population are also within the group.



It is a very powerful forum and a kind of platform that can help shape the global order. India should use it to bring greater stability, reduce uncertainty and turbulence. Also it should stop the process of conflicts and fragmentation in the world. At the end of the day all these things are detrimental to India’s interests. With the Middle East crisis, oil prices go up. With the Russia Ukraine crisis our food prices go up. The investment climate also becomes weak and uncertain.



Given the strength of the BRICS platform I believe the BRICS economies contribute more than the G7 economies. India must use this platform to reverse the negative tide that is taking over the world. We are seeing a sort of negativism and the world is losing its optimism. That affects investment and that is not good for India.



ETV Bharat: The US is not part of BRICS. Will balancing relations with the US while working closely with BRICS countries be a challenge for India?



Rajiv Kumar: India is a founder member of BRICS. It owes it to itself along with the other members to strengthen and reinforce BRICS as far as possible and make it a formidable actor in the global order. If that implies challenging the Washington Consensus or American hegemony in the world, then to that extent so be it. I am not sure we need to voice or represent US interests on the BRICS platform. That would in some sense weaken our stand and also weaken our credibility among the other members.



Strategic autonomy does not call for representing another country’s interests in different fora. India would do well to focus on the agenda at hand in BRICS. One important objective should be to lower the level of turbulence in the world today because it is negatively affecting all countries irrespective of which part of the world they are in.



ETV Bharat: China will also be an important participant. Given the recent strains in India China relations, can BRICS be used to improve economic and trade relations between the two countries?



Rajiv Kumar: BRICS is not the platform to discuss bilateral relations and bilateral issues in great depth. Those issues have to be discussed independently and separately. But you are absolutely right that we need in a way to mend our fences with China. China is our largest neighbour and the second-largest economy in the world. President Xi Jinping is coming here.



President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi enjoyed a very strong rapport in the past. If you remember, before Galwan, there was Xi Jinping’s Ahmedabad visit, our Prime Minister’s visit to Xi’an and the meeting in Mahabalipuram. What we can use the BRICS platform for today is to raise the level of trust between the two countries and create a better environment and ambience for the two countries to work together.



Rather than going into the nitty gritty of the trade deficit, border issues or investment requirements, I would prefer that the leaders of the two countries try to recreate the bonhomie that existed earlier. The summit can create the right environment so that bilateral talks can acquire deeper meaning and go further than where we are today.



ETV Bharat: India wants to become a developed country by 2047. Can BRICS help address issues such as trade, energy, climate change and renewable energy that will be important for achieving this goal?



Rajiv Kumar: This goes back to your first question. BRICS, as a global platform, can be used to improve the global economic and trade environment and reverse the prevailing negativism. If India has to achieve developed economy status, it will have to become a much more integrated and larger part of world trade.

That will not happen if protectionism is on the rise. I hope BRICS comes out with a very strong statement against protectionism and in favour of a rule based global order.



What we do not want in our march towards 2047 is a fragmented global economy where protectionist barriers are being raised by both developed and developing economies. That will be bad for us. BRICS can also come out against the weaponisation of trade, the economy or finance. That is also happening, and it does not help us. If BRICS can altogether give a strong statement in favour of bringing the world together, I think it will help India achieve its objective of accelerating growth while also protecting the environment.



The Nepal tragedy also shows very clearly that the environment is a public good and all of us have to take care of it together. If we do not, tragedies of this kind will be repeated more often and in more devastating forms. It is in the interests of all BRICS members to reinforce the environmental agenda.



BRICS now includes major energy producers such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. If the grouping can come out with a strong statement in favour of protecting the environment, reducing the carbon footprint and creating global conditions for faster growth of developing economies, the summit would have served a very important purpose.



ETV Bharat: De-dollarisation is another issue being discussed. Some businesses believe greater trade in local currencies, including the rupee, could benefit them. Can BRICS move forward on this?



Rajiv Kumar: I am not sure and I am not gung ho about it. I would rather leave it as it is because there is no reason to wave a red flag in front of the US by talking about de dollarisation. It is not going to happen very quickly. There is already some trade in local currencies among BRICS countries. Let that happen and let it take its own organic course.

There is no reason to push that agenda forward. It is too early and too premature. I do not think it would serve India’s interests to become a party to pushing that agenda at this stage.



ETV Bharat: The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings, including with Russia. What would you expect from a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin?

