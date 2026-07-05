ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host BRICS Heads Of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting on 6–7 July In Guwahati

Guwahati: India will host the BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting on 6–7 July 2026 in Guwahati, an official release said on Sunday. The meeting will bring together the Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies and senior officials from BRICS member countries to strengthen institutional continuity and foster deeper operational cooperation among the drug control agencies.

The release stated that the global drug trafficking landscape has evolved significantly, with the proliferation of synthetic drugs, New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), darknet-enabled trafficking and cryptocurrency-based financial flows posing complex transnational challenges.

"At the same time, advances in interdiction technologies, data analytics, and financial intelligence present significant opportunities for enhanced international cooperation and coordinated enforcement action. India envisions this meeting as a pivotal step in transforming BRICS cooperation from dialogue-centric engagement to structured and action-oriented collaboration, with a focus on strengthening operational coordination, intelligence sharing, capacity building, and collective responses to emerging drug-related threats," it added.

The meeting is being hosted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the release, three key points which the meeting will focus are combating synthetic drugs and precursor diversion, strengthening intelligence sharing and operational coordination and capacity building and institutional cooperation.