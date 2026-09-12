ETV Bharat / bharat

As BRICS Leaders Commit To Stronger Climate Action & Conservation, Greens Question 'Non-Binding Diplomatic Rhetoric'

New Delhi: The BRICS countries on Saturday committed to strengthening cooperation on climate action, adaption, biodiversity conservation, water resources and sustainable waste management with the "New Delhi Declaration', which was unanimously adopted on the first day of the two-day BRICS Summit.

The Declaration highlighted the potential of the BRICS Climate Research Platform and the BRICS Laboratory for Trade, Climate Change and Sustainable Development, for promoting climate action and building resilience among member countries, and vowed for their further development.

Recalling the 2025 Leaders' Framework Declaration on Climate Finance, the BRICS nations emphasised promoting cooperation in the field of carbon markets, with a specific focus on capacity building and exchange of experiences.

The grouping also looked forward for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the BRICS Carbon Markets Partnership as a cooperative approach to support members in their climate strategies, including in complementing mitigation efforts and mobilising needed resources.

Knowledge Sharing & People-Centric Approaches

The BRICS nations appreciated knowledge sharing through the BRICS High-Level Dialogue on People-Centric Community-Based Adaptation Approaches, and the Dialogue on Aligning Carbon Markets with Adaptation Goals.

"We encourage enhanced cooperation among BRICS countries on people-centric and community-based adaptation as an important pathway to strengthening climate resilience and sustainable development. Developed countries shall provide additional, adequate, predictable, accessible financial resources, capacity building support, technology development and transfer to developing countries for adaptation," read the Declaration.

Recognising the value of traditional knowledge systems, indigenous and local communities’ practices, local innovations, and community experiences in enhancing adaptive capacity and addressing climate challenges, the grouping encouraged the exchange of experiences, knowledge, and best practices, including on the integration of traditional knowledge with scientific and technological innovation.

In this regard, the grouping welcomed the BRICS Principles for advancing Climate Resilience through People-Centric and Community-based Adaptation based on Traditional Knowledge.

"We underscore the importance of just, nationally-determined transitions, and balanced mitigation and adaptation actions. We also highlight the importance of all available and accessible solutions and technologies that contribute to emission reduction and enhance adaptive capacity, including the critical role of ecosystems as carbon stocks and sinks, providers of ecosystem services, and contributors to climate resilience," it said.

Conservation, Sustainability, Equitable Sharing

The BRICS nations have also underscored the importance of conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, of the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilisation of genetic resources, and of the effective implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity, and its protocols, as well as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The grouping urged the developed countries to ensure adequate, effective, predictable, timely and accessible financial resources to developing countries, as well as to improve capacity building, development and transfer of technology, for the conservation, sustainable use, and fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of biodiversity.

Lauding India for its initiative to create International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), the declaration stated, "While appreciating the efforts of our countries to preserve rare species and noting the high vulnerability of big cats, we take note of Republic of India’s initiative to create an International Big Cats Alliance and encourage BRICS countries to work together for the conservation of big cats."

It also recognised the critical role of all types of forests, including boreal (northern) and tropical forests, for conserving biodiversity, water basins and soils, and providing timber and non-timber forest products of high value for economic sectors, regulating hydrological cycles, as well as combatting desertification, land degradation, drought, and serving as vital carbon sinks.