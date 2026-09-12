As BRICS Leaders Commit To Stronger Climate Action & Conservation, Greens Question 'Non-Binding Diplomatic Rhetoric'
The New Delhi Declaration sets lofty goals, but lacks accountability, emissions targets, penalties for non-compliance, and enforcement mechanisms to guarantee follow-through, environmentalists tell Santu Das.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The BRICS countries on Saturday committed to strengthening cooperation on climate action, adaption, biodiversity conservation, water resources and sustainable waste management with the "New Delhi Declaration', which was unanimously adopted on the first day of the two-day BRICS Summit.
The Declaration highlighted the potential of the BRICS Climate Research Platform and the BRICS Laboratory for Trade, Climate Change and Sustainable Development, for promoting climate action and building resilience among member countries, and vowed for their further development.
Recalling the 2025 Leaders' Framework Declaration on Climate Finance, the BRICS nations emphasised promoting cooperation in the field of carbon markets, with a specific focus on capacity building and exchange of experiences.
The grouping also looked forward for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the BRICS Carbon Markets Partnership as a cooperative approach to support members in their climate strategies, including in complementing mitigation efforts and mobilising needed resources.
Knowledge Sharing & People-Centric Approaches
The BRICS nations appreciated knowledge sharing through the BRICS High-Level Dialogue on People-Centric Community-Based Adaptation Approaches, and the Dialogue on Aligning Carbon Markets with Adaptation Goals.
"We encourage enhanced cooperation among BRICS countries on people-centric and community-based adaptation as an important pathway to strengthening climate resilience and sustainable development. Developed countries shall provide additional, adequate, predictable, accessible financial resources, capacity building support, technology development and transfer to developing countries for adaptation," read the Declaration.
Recognising the value of traditional knowledge systems, indigenous and local communities’ practices, local innovations, and community experiences in enhancing adaptive capacity and addressing climate challenges, the grouping encouraged the exchange of experiences, knowledge, and best practices, including on the integration of traditional knowledge with scientific and technological innovation.
In this regard, the grouping welcomed the BRICS Principles for advancing Climate Resilience through People-Centric and Community-based Adaptation based on Traditional Knowledge.
"We underscore the importance of just, nationally-determined transitions, and balanced mitigation and adaptation actions. We also highlight the importance of all available and accessible solutions and technologies that contribute to emission reduction and enhance adaptive capacity, including the critical role of ecosystems as carbon stocks and sinks, providers of ecosystem services, and contributors to climate resilience," it said.
Conservation, Sustainability, Equitable Sharing
The BRICS nations have also underscored the importance of conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, of the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilisation of genetic resources, and of the effective implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity, and its protocols, as well as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
The grouping urged the developed countries to ensure adequate, effective, predictable, timely and accessible financial resources to developing countries, as well as to improve capacity building, development and transfer of technology, for the conservation, sustainable use, and fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of biodiversity.
Lauding India for its initiative to create International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), the declaration stated, "While appreciating the efforts of our countries to preserve rare species and noting the high vulnerability of big cats, we take note of Republic of India’s initiative to create an International Big Cats Alliance and encourage BRICS countries to work together for the conservation of big cats."
It also recognised the critical role of all types of forests, including boreal (northern) and tropical forests, for conserving biodiversity, water basins and soils, and providing timber and non-timber forest products of high value for economic sectors, regulating hydrological cycles, as well as combatting desertification, land degradation, drought, and serving as vital carbon sinks.
"We encourage the sharing of best practices supporting sustainable forest management and restoration. We further underscore their role in supporting livelihoods, including those of indigenous peoples and local communities, through sustainable use. We also welcome the adoption of the BRICS Principles for Integrated Landscape-Based Greening and Land Restoration and the Common Understanding for Wildfire Preparedness & Response across BRICS countries," it said.
The grouping took note of the Tropical Forest Forever Facility at the Belém Climate Summit, and recognised it as an innovative mechanism designed to mobilise long-term, results-based financing for tropical forest conservation.
Critical Environmental Challenges
The declaration acknowledged critical challenges like water availability, desertification, drought, land degradation, sand and dust storms, and wildfire, with significant implications for ecosystems, agriculture, livelihoods in vulnerable situations, and socio-economic development.
The grouping committed to integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, water resources, forests, peatland and mangroves, farmlands, grasslands and deserts for holistic ecosystem restoration.
"We recognise the role of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, to be held in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, and look forward to advancing progress and discussions to accelerate implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all) on Clean Water and Sanitation," it said.
Taking note of the growing scale and complexity of waste generation driven by urbanisation, industrialisation, and evolving consumption patterns, the BRICS countries said, "We emphasise the importance of strengthening integrated waste management frameworks, supported by national policy instruments like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), eco-design and sustainable public procurement, enhanced monitoring mechanisms, and investments in recycling and recovery infrastructure, as per national priorities and capabilities, with a view to improving material circularity and resource efficiency."
They also welcomed an initiative to establish a network of BRICS Institutions to Advance Knowledge Sharing, Research and Innovation in Sustainable Lifestyles.
"As the New Development Bank embarks on its second golden decade of high-quality development, we recognise and support its growing role as a robust and strategic agent of development and modernisation in all shareholder countries, and in the Global South. We underscore the growing role of the NDB in meeting the development priorities and infrastructure needs of emerging markets and developing countries," the declaration said.
What Environmentalists Have To Say
Referring to the 'New Delhi Declaration', Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer asserted that the outcomes are more aspirational rather than actionable. "While the BRICS accord introduces several ambitious frameworks for environmental cooperation, it suffers from deep-seated systemic contradictions and a lack of internal accountability. The text relies heavily on non-binding diplomatic rhetoric, without establishing any binding emissions targets, penalties for non-compliance, or enforcement mechanisms to guarantee follow-through. This voluntary approach creates a stark paradox, as major member states like China and India continue to expand their domestic coal and fossil fuel infrastructures under the guise of 'technological neutrality', completely avoiding any concrete timelines for a fossil fuel phase-out," she told ETV Bharat.
Srivastava opined that this does not bode well for the highly vulnerable Himalayan landscape, which is massively impacted by climate change.
Environmentalist Tannuja Chauhan said the BRICS 2026 declaration is encouraging, as it recognises the connection between climate resilience, biodiversity conservation and healthy natural ecosystems.
"The acknowledgement of the vulnerability of big cats and biodiversity are particularly welcome, as are the commitments towards forests, wetlands, mangroves, grasslands and other natural ecosystems. As conservation cannot succeed on declarations alone; it requires sustained transparent financing, stronger enforcement, restoration targets, community participation and clearly defined outcomes that can be monitored across BRICS countries," she told ETV Bharat.
She also said that equally crucial is the need for credible and independently verifiable environmental data collected from the grassroots. "The real test now will be whether BRICS can convert these commitments into genuine action, and build data systems needed to know whether the action is actually working," she added.
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