ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Has Vital Role In Deepening Security Cooperation, Addressing Shared Challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other country leaders at BRICS in New Delhi on June 23, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cyber security to emerging technologies, in a changing global landscape. Modi also said that India's chairmanship of BRICS will seek to advance practical cooperation, support the priorities of the Global South and contribute to a safer, more secure and inclusive world.