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BRICS Forum Adopts Joint Declaration; Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Seeks UNSC Reforms

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, China's National People's Congress Vice Chairman Zheng Jianbang and Russia's Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly, Vyacheslav Volodin, Egypt's former foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, and others in a group picture during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The two-day conclave of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum on Tuesday adopted a joint declaration strongly condemning the 2025 Pahalgam attack and all acts of terrorism, as it pledged to combat the menace in all its forms and manifestations and also stressed non-intervention in the internal affairs of any country.

The joint declaration, announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also condemned the imposition of unilateral economic and secondary sanctions, saying such coercive measures have far-reaching negative implications on human rights, including the right to development, health and food security of people.

The BRICS Parliamentary Forum supported a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, saying this reform should make it more just, equitable, democratic, representative, effective, and efficient, better reflecting contemporary realities and the needs of the international community.

"We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir (in Pahalgam) on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured.

"We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens," the declaration read.

The Forum said terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.

"We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism. We emphasise the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN...," it read.

The Forum said it looks forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation and calls for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework and concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

"We reaffirm our adherence to the principles of sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-intervention in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter, as essential foundations for global stability, peace and development," it said.

The Forum reaffirmed its unwavering support for the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution, with the two States living side by side, in peace and security, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

It asserted the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, freedom, and an independent, sovereign State.