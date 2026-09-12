BRICS Declaration Flags Pahalgam Attack As India Pushes For Cooperation Against Terror
The New Delhi Declaration adopted at BRICS Summit has given India a significant diplomatic platform to raise issues of terrorism and radicalisation, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Saturday used the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi to put terrorism, cross-border terror networks and the radicalisation of young people firmly on the group’s security agenda, while avoiding any direct naming of Pakistan in the New Delhi Declaration.
The declaration strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured, and reaffirmed the BRICS countries’ commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
The carefully framed language allowed India to highlight its core concerns over terrorism emanating from across its borders without making the declaration a bilateral India-Pakistan document.
ETV Bharat on Friday reported India would attempt to transform the BRICS declaration on anti-terror rhetoric into operational cooperation.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned geo-political expert Sikandar Rizvi said that the joint declaration will send a clear message across the border.
“It’s a very strong declaration. The message is directly conveyed to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. In a situation where terrorism is fueled in India from across the border, the joint declaration will give a perfect message to the forces inimical to India’s security,” said Rizvi.
The BRICS leaders said terrorism must be tackled irrespective of its motivation and condemned the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and the existence of safe havens. They also stressed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group.
The declaration called for all those involved in terrorist activities and their support networks to be held accountable and brought to justice under relevant national and international law. It also urged “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and rejected double standards in countering terrorist threats.
The reference to the Jammu and Kashmir attack is particularly significant for India as the declaration does not merely make a generic reference to terrorism. It specifically records the April 22 attack, placing India’s security concerns within the broader BRICS counter-terrorism framework.
Focus Shifts On Radicalisation Of Younger Generation
Beyond conventional counter-terrorism, the declaration also highlights an emerging area of concern for India ---the radicalisation and recruitment of young people. The BRICS leaders emphasised the importance of countering extremism and radicalisation, especially among younger generations, and called for greater cooperation between BRICS countries and their competent authorities, including through the sharing of best practices.
The emphasis on young people reflects the changing nature of terrorist recruitment, where extremist organisations increasingly exploit digital platforms, social media and online communication to influence vulnerable sections of society. For India, the issue assumes particular significance amid concerns over online radicalisation, recruitment networks, extremist propaganda and the use of technology to spread misinformation and extremist narratives.
The leaders welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five subgroups, operating under the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper. They agreed to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation and called for the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.
Terror Financing And Organised Crime Brought Into Security Framework
The declaration also places terror financing alongside a wider network of illicit financial activities. BRICS leaders expressed concern over illicit financial flows, financing of terrorism, trafficking in firearms and persons, laundering of proceeds from drug-related crimes, illegal virtual asset flows, corruption, money laundering and financial fraud linked to organised crime.
They also highlighted the growing threat from cross-border scam networks and "so-called scam compounds, which exploit digital technologies, payment systems and vulnerable individuals."
“The emphasis on financial networks is important because it broadens counter-terrorism cooperation from intelligence and policing to financial intelligence, customs, taxation, technology platforms and regulatory agencies,” Rizvi stated.
The declaration calls for stronger information-sharing, data analytics and capacity-building to identify, detect and disrupt money laundering schemes. It also stresses cooperation in strengthening digital financial security and preventing fraud in cross-border payment systems.
Guwahati Declaration Gives Anti-drug Cooperation An Operational Push
In another area directly relevant to India’s internal security concerns, the BRICS leaders welcomed the Guwahati Declaration issued by the BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies.
The New Delhi Declaration says the Guwahati Declaration would facilitate operational and technical cooperation among BRICS anti-drug agencies. This gives greater political backing to the anti-narcotics cooperation discussed during India’s BRICS presidency and provides a framework for agencies of member countries to work more closely against drug production, trafficking and abuse.
The BRICS leaders expressed concern over illicit drug production, trafficking and abuse worldwide, describing the menace as a serious threat to public security, health and human wellbeing, besides undermining sustainable development. The emphasis on operational and technical cooperation is significant for India because drug trafficking increasingly overlaps with organised crime, illicit financial flows, trafficking networks and, in some cases, terrorism financing.
West Asia Crisis And Attacks On Civilian, Nuclear Infrastructure
The New Delhi Declaration also devotes substantial attention to the escalating crisis in West Asia, with BRICS leaders expressing deep concern over the continuing tensions and calling for maximum restraint. The grouping urged all parties to avoid actions that could further aggravate the situation and stressed the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.
In a particularly significant security reference, the leaders expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full IAEA safeguards, describing such attacks as violations of international law and relevant IAEA resolutions.
The declaration makes clear that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be maintained even during armed conflicts to protect people and the environment.
Gaza Remains Central To West Asia Discussion
On Gaza, the BRICS leaders took note of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and called for implementation of relevant UN resolutions, maintenance of the ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access. They expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement of October 2025 and opposed policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
The declaration reiterated support for a two-state solution, with a sovereign and independent State of Palestine based on the internationally recognised 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The BRICS countries also reaffirmed their opposition to unilateral changes to the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem and called for respect for religious sites and access to them.
From Terrorism To Cyber Security: Wider Security Architecture
The declaration ultimately presents security as a much broader challenge encompassing terrorism, extremism, organised crime, narcotics, illicit finance and cyber threats.
BRICS leaders called for greater cooperation in the use of information and communication technologies, while respecting national sovereignty and security. They backed cooperation between Computer Emergency Response Teams, law enforcement agencies and research institutions.
They also called for action against malicious software, data-security threats, cybercrime, misinformation, hate speech, disinformation and deepfakes.
Also Read