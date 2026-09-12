ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Declaration Flags Pahalgam Attack As India Pushes For Cooperation Against Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, participates in a joint tree plantation initiative during the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India on Saturday used the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi to put terrorism, cross-border terror networks and the radicalisation of young people firmly on the group’s security agenda, while avoiding any direct naming of Pakistan in the New Delhi Declaration.

The declaration strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured, and reaffirmed the BRICS countries’ commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The carefully framed language allowed India to highlight its core concerns over terrorism emanating from across its borders without making the declaration a bilateral India-Pakistan document.

ETV Bharat on Friday reported India would attempt to transform the BRICS declaration on anti-terror rhetoric into operational cooperation.

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned geo-political expert Sikandar Rizvi said that the joint declaration will send a clear message across the border.

“It’s a very strong declaration. The message is directly conveyed to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. In a situation where terrorism is fueled in India from across the border, the joint declaration will give a perfect message to the forces inimical to India’s security,” said Rizvi.

The BRICS leaders said terrorism must be tackled irrespective of its motivation and condemned the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and the existence of safe havens. They also stressed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group.

The declaration called for all those involved in terrorist activities and their support networks to be held accountable and brought to justice under relevant national and international law. It also urged “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and rejected double standards in countering terrorist threats.

The reference to the Jammu and Kashmir attack is particularly significant for India as the declaration does not merely make a generic reference to terrorism. It specifically records the April 22 attack, placing India’s security concerns within the broader BRICS counter-terrorism framework.



Focus Shifts On Radicalisation Of Younger Generation



Beyond conventional counter-terrorism, the declaration also highlights an emerging area of concern for India ---the radicalisation and recruitment of young people. The BRICS leaders emphasised the importance of countering extremism and radicalisation, especially among younger generations, and called for greater cooperation between BRICS countries and their competent authorities, including through the sharing of best practices.

The emphasis on young people reflects the changing nature of terrorist recruitment, where extremist organisations increasingly exploit digital platforms, social media and online communication to influence vulnerable sections of society. For India, the issue assumes particular significance amid concerns over online radicalisation, recruitment networks, extremist propaganda and the use of technology to spread misinformation and extremist narratives.

The leaders welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five subgroups, operating under the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper. They agreed to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation and called for the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.



Terror Financing And Organised Crime Brought Into Security Framework



The declaration also places terror financing alongside a wider network of illicit financial activities. BRICS leaders expressed concern over illicit financial flows, financing of terrorism, trafficking in firearms and persons, laundering of proceeds from drug-related crimes, illegal virtual asset flows, corruption, money laundering and financial fraud linked to organised crime.