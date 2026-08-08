ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting Concludes In Bhopal, Adopts Declaration

In this image posted on Aug. 8, 2026, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with culture ministers and distinguished delegates from BRICS member and partner countries, poses for a group photograph during the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. ( @gssjodhpur/X via PTI )

New Delhi: The eleventh BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting was held in Bhopal on Saturday under India’s BRICS chairmanship and concluded with the adoption of the Bhopal Declaration, providing a practical and forward-looking framework for strengthening cultural cooperation among BRICS Member States and partner countries.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the BRICS Culture Track under India’s Chairship progressed through three Culture Working Group meetings. The first meeting was held virtually on April 29-30, followed by the second meeting in Varanasi on June 4-5 this year and the third meeting in Bhopal on 5–6 August 5-6. The Ministerial Meeting held on Saturday witnessed participation from 14 countries, including 10 BRICS Member Countries and 4 Partner Countries.

The BRICS Member Countries participating were Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, with Egypt joining the Ministerial Meeting online. The Partner Countries were Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan and Thailand. The Culture Ministers of Indonesia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates also participated in the Ministerial Meeting, reflecting the high-level engagement in the Culture Track. A total of 55 delegates participated in the meetings, the ministry said in a statement.

The deliberations were guided by India’s overarching BRICS theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with emphasis on translating dialogue into practical initiatives and strengthening institutional cooperation in the field of culture.