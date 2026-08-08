BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting Concludes In Bhopal, Adopts Declaration
The deliberations were guided by India’s overarching BRICS theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”
Published : August 8, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The eleventh BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting was held in Bhopal on Saturday under India’s BRICS chairmanship and concluded with the adoption of the Bhopal Declaration, providing a practical and forward-looking framework for strengthening cultural cooperation among BRICS Member States and partner countries.
According to the Ministry of Culture, the BRICS Culture Track under India’s Chairship progressed through three Culture Working Group meetings. The first meeting was held virtually on April 29-30, followed by the second meeting in Varanasi on June 4-5 this year and the third meeting in Bhopal on 5–6 August 5-6. The Ministerial Meeting held on Saturday witnessed participation from 14 countries, including 10 BRICS Member Countries and 4 Partner Countries.
The BRICS Member Countries participating were Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, with Egypt joining the Ministerial Meeting online. The Partner Countries were Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan and Thailand. The Culture Ministers of Indonesia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates also participated in the Ministerial Meeting, reflecting the high-level engagement in the Culture Track. A total of 55 delegates participated in the meetings, the ministry said in a statement.
The deliberations were guided by India’s overarching BRICS theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with emphasis on translating dialogue into practical initiatives and strengthening institutional cooperation in the field of culture.
The Bhopal Declaration, adopted today, advances cooperation in the cultural and creative industries and creative economy, including the exchange of methodologies, experiences and best practices, support for creators, networking and expanded opportunities for market access through digital tools.
It also provides for enhanced cooperation on UNESCO multinational nominations, provenance research and the return and restitution of cultural property, including exploration of AI enabled tracing tools; safeguarding Traditional Knowledge Systems and Traditional Cultural Expressions; cooperation among museums, libraries and archives in documentary heritage, digitisation and conservation; and protection of creators’ rights, transparency and fair and equitable remuneration in relation to the use of copyrighted works in Artificial Intelligence systems.
As a concrete initiative under the Culture Track, India announced a pilot initiative to develop a Voluntary Artist Registry. The initiative is envisaged to facilitate cultural exchanges, strengthen professional networks and create greater opportunities for artists and creative practitioners across BRICS, it stated.
A major cultural component of India’s BRICS Chairship was the two-day BRICS Culture Festival held in Bhopal on August 6-7. The Festival witnessed participation from BRICS Member and Partner Countries.
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