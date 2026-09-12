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BRICS At 20: From Economic Grouping To A Stronger Global Voice

PM Narendra Modi’s call to transform the global 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership' captures the central challenge before BRICS, reports Saurabh Shukla.

At 20, BRICS stands at an important turning point. Like Gen Z, it is more confident, more vocal and more willing to assert its place in the world. Also this moment is unfolding in India, reflects New Delhi’s growing diplomatic weight.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a tree plantation drive during the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST

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Updated : September 12, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST

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New Delhi: At 20, BRICS stands at an important turning point. Like Gen Z, it is more confident, more vocal and more willing to assert its place in the world. Also this moment is unfolding in India, reflects New Delhi’s growing diplomatic weight.

BRICS began primarily as an economic grouping but has gradually taken on a wider political role. India’s message at the summit is that BRICS must now use its growing strength to help shape the way the world is governed. The central question is no longer whether the Global South should have a stronger voice but whether the existing global system is prepared to give it one.

As the chair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to transform the global 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership' captures the central challenge before BRICS. Countries of the Global South are often among those most affected by wars, economic shocks, energy disruptions and other global crises too, yet they continue to have limited influence in the institutions that frame the rules of the international system. India’s argument is that this imbalance cannot continue.

New Delhi summit also gives clear message that developing countries want a stronger role in the UN Security Council and global financial institutions. They also want a greater say in shaping rules for AI and other critical technologies. And they argued that global institutions must respond faster when crises hit. These are not just demands for reform. They are also about fairness and representation with trust.

From voice to action

BRICS will ultimately be judged by what it delivers not by the statements it makes. In this context India’s proposals for stronger institutions and a BRICS Reform Roadmap are very important. The aim is to solve a long standing problem and turning agreement into action. If BRICS can move beyond giving the Global South a stronger voice and start delivering real results, its 20th year could mark the beginning of a more meaningful phase.

A Witness to India’s Diplomatic Independence

It is being said repeatedly that the global order is changing. The balance of power is also being redefined and the coming era could be far more multipolar than the one before. At such a time India has to strike a careful balance between its strategic relationships, its trade interests and its national priorities too.

The BRICS meeting in New Delhi has once again put India’s diplomatic balancing act in focus. It continues to build ties with Russia and Iran while keeping channels open with China. At the same time, India has made it clear that its foreign policy will be driven by its own national interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings with world leaders also reflect this approach.

The bilateral meetings on the sidelines of BRICS, including Prime Minister Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other leaders, also carried a wider message. Global institutions need to better reflect today’s political and economic realities. Emerging powers especially from the developing world should have a greater say in major global decisions.

Lets talk about India’s role in this evolving landscape is particularly significant. On the one hand it has a strategic partnership with the US and remains active in the Quad and various Indo Pacific platforms. On the other it continues to engage with Russia, China, Iran and countries of the Global South through a major multilateral grouping such as BRICS.

At 20, BRICS stands at an important turning point. Like Gen Z, it is more confident, more vocal and more willing to assert its place in the world. Also this moment is unfolding in India, reflects New Delhi’s growing diplomatic weight.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange a handshake during the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (IANS)
At first glance these may appear to be different directions. But In reality this is precisely what India’s strategic autonomy represents. Rather than becoming part of the foreign policy framework of any one bloc, India appears determined to define the direction and pace of its relationships according to its own national interests...Country first approach.
Changing Global Equations

After the Covid pandemic concerns grew around the world over excessive dependence on China for global supply chains. Then India was increasingly seen as a major alternative supply chain hub. The US and other members of the Quad also appeared to be moving towards limiting China’s growing role. Later changes in US policy altered these equations. President Donald Trump’s 'America First' approach put US interests at the centre of its foreign policy. This has also changed the earlier strategy of trying to reduce China’s influence while promoting India as an alternative.Today despite continuing concerns and differences, China and India are engaging in discussions aimed at advancing their trade and economic relations. This development cannot be viewed only through the lens of India and China relations. It reflects the broader reality of a changing world order in which countries are increasingly reassessing relationships. Their assessments are not simply on the basis of ideological or strategic alignments but also according to their economic and national interests.

Russia Ties Strengthen
India’s strengthening relationship with Russia which remains at war with Ukraine, is anothr important example of this changing diplomacy. Despite pressure from Western world and international differences over Russia, India has not allowed its strategic relationship with Moscow to weaken.

Both the countries are seeking to expand cooperation in trade, industry, technology and several other areas, which is far beyond defence and energy today. PM’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the BRICS platform also conveyed a clear message that India is not willing to abandon its longstanding strategic relationships under pressure from any third country.

Israel ties, Iran dialogue

Besides Russia and China BRICS has also highlighted another important dimension of India’s policy towards West Asia. India has strong and strategic relations with Israel. At the same time it has important economic,strategic and also regional interests linked to Iran. For some time there had been a perception that India was distancing itself from Iran because of its growing proximity to Israel.

Modi’s warm meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian including the two leaders holding hands, underlined this approach. It shows that India does not see its ties with Israel as being against Iran nor does it view it’s engagement with Iran as being directed against Israel. This is an important feature of India’s foreign policy, "maintaining good relations with one country without allowing them to come at the cost of another".

No diplomacy under pressure

At 20, BRICS stands at an important turning point. Like Gen Z, it is more confident, more vocal and more willing to assert its place in the world. Also this moment is unfolding in India, reflects New Delhi’s growing diplomatic weight.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative postage stamps marking two decades of BRICS during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi (IANS)
India’s message is clear. It will neither determine its relationship with Russia under pressure from the United States, nor will it build or damage its relationship with China at the behest of another country. India remains free to shape its relationships on the basis of its own national and strategic interests. This approach lies at the heart of India’s diplomatic independence. Engagement with one major power does not automatically mean distancing from another. Instead, India seeks to preserve room for cooperation across different and, at times, competing centres of power.

A larger message
The importance of BRICS is not just about the number of countries in the group or their economic strength. It reflects a wider change in the world too where the old balance of power is being questioned and emerging countries are asking for a bigger role in global decisions. Calls for reform of global institutions,greater representation for developing countries, trade in local currencies and new forms of economic cooperation are all part of this change.

Relations with all but India first

India’s approach is therefore not about choosing one side over another. Its partnership with the US remain important as does its role in the Quad. At the same time it continues to value its strategic relationship with Russia and also engage with China where interests meet. Besides this it will maintain close ties with Israel and keep dialogue open with Iran.

These relationships show the direction of India’s foreign policy. It clearly shows that Bharat wants to work with different power centres with out allowing one relationship to dictate another.

In a world that is becoming more divided and more multipolar at the same time this freedom to engage widely and decide independently is becoming one of India’s key diplomatic strengths. BRICS in that sense is not just a platform for cooperation. It is also a reflection of India’s effort to keep its foreign policy in its own hands.

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Last Updated : September 12, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST

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