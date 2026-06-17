ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group Backs Stronger Intelligence Sharing, Joint Action Against Global Narcotics Networks

New Delhi: As many as seven BRICS countries including China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates have reiterated their commitment to deepen cooperation against illicit drug trafficking, strengthen information exchange and enhance collective efforts to address the growing challenge of drug abuse and transnational narcotics crime.

The 8th BRICS anti-drug working group meeting convened virtually under India’s presidency on Monday. It reviewed the prevailing drug situation in their respective countries and exchanged assessments on emerging threats, trafficking routes, operational challenges and enforcement strategies.

A key resolution of the meeting was the recognition that the evolving nature of the global drug trade requires closer international collaboration. The participating countries agreed on the importance of strengthening intelligence sharing, improving coordination among enforcement agencies and promoting timely exchange of information to identify and dismantle cross-border trafficking networks.

The working group also resolved to enhance capacity-building initiatives among BRICS members through the sharing of technical expertise, investigative techniques and best practices in drug law enforcement. Delegates emphasised that stronger institutional cooperation and specialised training would improve member states' ability to tackle increasingly sophisticated criminal syndicates involved in narcotics production and trafficking.

Another major takeaway from the discussions was the collective commitment to advance coordinated efforts against both drug supply and drug demand. Participants stressed that enforcement measures must be complemented by preventive education, rehabilitation programmes and public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing substance abuse and protecting vulnerable populations, particularly youth.

The meeting further highlighted the need to monitor emerging drug trends, including the proliferation of synthetic narcotics and the misuse of modern technologies by trafficking organisations. Delegates agreed that adapting to these evolving threats would require continuous policy innovation, better data sharing and the adoption of advanced investigative tools.

A senior NCB official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat that India used the platform to reiterate its unwavering zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace, describing narcotics trafficking as a threat to national security, public health and economic stability.