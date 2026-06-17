BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group Backs Stronger Intelligence Sharing, Joint Action Against Global Narcotics Networks
The member nations reaffirmed zero tolerance for drug trafficking and paved the way for Guwahati summit of anti-drug agency chiefs. Write ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: As many as seven BRICS countries including China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates have reiterated their commitment to deepen cooperation against illicit drug trafficking, strengthen information exchange and enhance collective efforts to address the growing challenge of drug abuse and transnational narcotics crime.
The 8th BRICS anti-drug working group meeting convened virtually under India’s presidency on Monday. It reviewed the prevailing drug situation in their respective countries and exchanged assessments on emerging threats, trafficking routes, operational challenges and enforcement strategies.
A key resolution of the meeting was the recognition that the evolving nature of the global drug trade requires closer international collaboration. The participating countries agreed on the importance of strengthening intelligence sharing, improving coordination among enforcement agencies and promoting timely exchange of information to identify and dismantle cross-border trafficking networks.
The working group also resolved to enhance capacity-building initiatives among BRICS members through the sharing of technical expertise, investigative techniques and best practices in drug law enforcement. Delegates emphasised that stronger institutional cooperation and specialised training would improve member states' ability to tackle increasingly sophisticated criminal syndicates involved in narcotics production and trafficking.
Another major takeaway from the discussions was the collective commitment to advance coordinated efforts against both drug supply and drug demand. Participants stressed that enforcement measures must be complemented by preventive education, rehabilitation programmes and public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing substance abuse and protecting vulnerable populations, particularly youth.
🤝 Under India’s BRICS Presidency, the 8th BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group Meeting was convened virtually on 15 June 2026.— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) June 16, 2026
🔹Delegates from China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and the UAE exchanged national drug situation reports and deliberated on emerging… pic.twitter.com/scM13yHcLo
The meeting further highlighted the need to monitor emerging drug trends, including the proliferation of synthetic narcotics and the misuse of modern technologies by trafficking organisations. Delegates agreed that adapting to these evolving threats would require continuous policy innovation, better data sharing and the adoption of advanced investigative tools.
A senior NCB official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat that India used the platform to reiterate its unwavering zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace, describing narcotics trafficking as a threat to national security, public health and economic stability.
“The Indian approach focuses on disrupting trafficking networks, strengthening border management, targeting financial flows linked to the illegal drug trade and promoting inter-agency coordination at both national and international levels,” the official said.
It was reiterated in the meeting that India has consistently pursued a balanced strategy that combines stringent enforcement with demand reduction through awareness campaigns, de-addiction initiatives and rehabilitation efforts.
“India has also sought to strengthen regional and multilateral partnerships to counter the increasingly transnational character of drug-related crimes,” the official added.
The resolutions adopted during the working group meeting reflected a shared understanding that no single nation can effectively address the narcotics challenge in isolation.
“Participants agreed that sustained cooperation, mutual legal assistance, joint investigations and regular exchanges of operational information would be critical in combating organised criminal networks that exploit international borders and digital technologies,” the official informed.
The virtual deliberations also served as a preparatory exercise for the upcoming meeting of BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies, scheduled to be held in Guwahati on July 6–7 this year.
The high-level gathering is expected to translate the working group’s discussions into concrete collaborative initiatives and reinforce institutional mechanisms for long-term cooperation among member countries.
With India steering the BRICS agenda this year, the anti-drug dialogue reflects its broader emphasis on collective action against transnational crime and its determination to maintain a zero-tolerance stance toward narcotics.
“By prioritising intelligence sharing, capacity building and coordinated enforcement, the grouping has laid the groundwork for a stronger and more unified response to illicit drug trafficking,” the official added.
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