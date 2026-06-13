ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Agriculture Ministers Adopt 'Indore Declaration' To Strengthen Food Security, Farmer Welfare

Indore: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said at a time of global crises and uncertainties, the BRICS meeting sent out a strong message of hope, trust and collective responsibility to the world.

Addressing media, Chouhan said the BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting held in Indore, adopted an unanimous 'Indore Declaration', marking a significant milestone in global agricultural cooperation. "The declaration outlines several landmark decisions aimed at strengthening food security, farmer welfare, climate-resilient agriculture, agricultural trade and digital agriculture," he said.

Chouhan said both the Senior Officials' Meeting and the Ministerial Meeting of the BRICS Agriculture Working Group concluded successfully. He informed that nearly 100 delegates participated in the meetings, including around 60 foreign representatives from BRICS member and partner countries, reflecting the depth of engagement and seriousness with which BRICS nations are addressing issues related to agriculture and food security.

Chouhan noted that BRICS countries represent nearly half of the world's population, possess around 42 per cent of global agricultural land, and contribute approximately 42 per cent of global foodgrain production. Consequently, the collective voice of BRICS has emerged as a powerful force on the global stage.

He also expressed pride that India currently holds the BRICS Presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that both the official-level and ministerial-level agriculture meetings were organised in Indore in this context.

The Union Minister said extensive deliberations were held around food security and nutritional security for BRICS countries and the world, promotion of agricultural trade and cooperation among BRICS nations, regenerative, climate-resilient and sustainable farming practices in response to climate change, strengthening innovation, technology and partnerships in food systems and agriculture.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the meeting (PIB)

He emphasized that ensuring abundant food availability, improving nutritional outcomes and securing the livelihoods of farmers who feed the world remained central to the discussions. Chouhan said a dedicated session was organised for small and marginal farmers, referred to as family farmers in several countries. Discussions focused on their challenges, access to agricultural inputs, credit availability, remunerative prices and market linkages.

The Union Minister said following extensive consultations, the joint declaration was unanimously adopted and would henceforth be known as the "Indore Declaration". He said the declaration places farmers at its core and records the shared commitment of BRICS countries to advance food security, nutrition, livelihoods, agricultural trade, innovation, investment, climate-resilient farming and sustainable agricultural development.

"This document is a symbol of the collective will, shared responsibility and commitment of BRICS nations to build a safer, more prosperous and sustainable future through agriculture," he said. He added that member countries had agreed to work collectively and continuously to ensure that the initiatives outlined in the declaration are implemented effectively and deliver tangible benefits to farmers, rural communities and food systems.

Four New Institutional Initiatives Announced

1. BRICS Network of Centres of Excellence on Agro-Ecology and Regenerative Agriculture

Chouhan announced the establishment of the BRICS Network of Centres of Excellence on Agro-Ecology and Regenerative Agriculture. He said the network would serve as a platform for joint research, knowledge sharing and capacity building in natural, organic and regenerative agriculture, enabling member countries to learn from each other's best practices and promote climate-resilient and sustainable farming systems. Recalling India's long-standing emphasis under Prime Minister Modi on natural farming, organic farming and balanced use of chemical fertilizers, Chouhan said BRICS countries had collectively recognised the importance of these approaches. He informed that the Indian Institute of Farming Systems Research, Modipuram, would play a key role as India's Centre of Excellence under the network and contribute to collaborative research, knowledge sharing and training.

2. BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture

The second major initiative announced was the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture. Chouhan said the network would strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, geospatial technologies, digital public infrastructure and data-driven agricultural solutions. He said the initiative would act as a bridge between emerging technologies and agricultural innovation, ensuring that technological advancements directly benefit farmers. The network will be coordinated by IIT Delhi, while all member countries will contribute by sharing innovations, experiences and policy initiatives to ensure collective progress in digital agriculture.

3. Global Forum on Farmers' Rights in Seed Systems