ETV Bharat / bharat

BRICS Adopt Guwahati Declaration: Reaffirm Commitment To Combat Illicit Drug Trafficking, Transnational Organised Crime

New Delhi: The BRICS nations on Tuesday adopted the Guwahati Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen cooperation to prevent and combat illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organised crime.

Concluding the two-day BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati, Assam, the grouping of nations adopted the joint declaration, underscoring the need to enhance the timely exchange of information, intelligence, and best practices, consistent with national laws and international obligations.

During the high-level meeting, India called upon BRICS drug law enforcement agencies to build a partnership founded on speed, mutual trust and seamless real-time intelligence sharing that transcends borders and enables decisive action against transnational drug syndicates.

The declaration also emphasised the promotion of innovative technologies, digital tools and data-driven approaches to strengthen law enforcement and regulatory efforts against illicit drug trafficking.

The BRICS countries also expressed concern over the evolving nature of illicit drug trafficking, the proliferation of synthetic drugs and New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), the diversion of precursor chemicals, the misuse of emerging technologies and virtual assets and the exploitation of maritime routes and digital platforms by transnational criminal networks.

The member countries underlined the need to strengthen specialised initiatives for drug demand reduction, promote healthy lifestyles and safeguard those in vulnerable situations, particularly children and youth, through evidence-based, comprehensive and people-centred approaches.

Leading the Indian delegation, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau, Anurag Garg highlighted that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India has adopted a Zero-Tolerance Policy against drugs and a three-year roadmap (2026-2029) based on a network-centric approach.