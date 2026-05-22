Breakthrough In Centre-Ladakh Talks; UT With Legislature, Article 371 Safeguards Agreed Upon
This is the first time an agreement has been struck between the two sides since 2023.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
Srinagar: In a major breakthrough, Ladakh bodies and New Delhi have broken the deadlock after the central government agreed to grant constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and legislature to the Union Territory.
“An in principle understanding with government of India on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of article 371 A, F, and G (as applied to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram) was reached,” said a statement of the Ladakh bloc following their meeting with MHA sub committee in New Delhi.
This is the first time an agreement has been struck between the two sides since Ministry of home affairs led high powered committee started dialogue with Ladakh groups in 2023. Emerging out of the meeting, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) persisting with statehood and sixth schedule demands said the understanding will pave path for statehood for the region.
The official panel was led by additional secretary home affairs for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. According to KDA co-chairman Sajad Kargili, the meeting which lasted for over two hours was held in a cordial environment. Both sides sides showed flexibility, he added.
“It is at the infancy stage and the MHA panel will share the draft of the agreement. Right now, we have reached understanding on UT with legislature. It can be the pave way for the statehood in a phased manner,” he told ETV Bharat. The draft, according to Kargili, will be deliberated upon with legal and constitutional experts for finer operational details.
LAB Chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk described the meeting as positive that has brought forward movement on their demands.
“But it is not stage of celebrations as we will have see to see the nitty gritty of the agreement. Our aspiration is full-fledged Statehood and the panel told us they will have no hesitation to grant it once Ladakh will be financially viable. Right now, it is an in-principle consensus over some issues,” he told ETV Bharat.
Ladakh was hived off as as separate UT without legislature when the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was bifuricated and downgraded into two UTs in August 2019. Since then, the two bodies jointly struggled with their demands including statehood and sixth schedule. During the deliberations, both sides have arrived at an in-principle understanding on several critical points, the bodies added.
According to understanding, the legislative, executive and financial powers will rest with elected representatives through a Union Territory legislative body. "All bureaucrats of the UT including the Chief Secretary will come under the executive head of the UT level elected body (proposed to be Chief Minister),” they said.
The MHA authorities, according to Ladakh groups, explained that Ladakh cannot be made a state at the moment is that it currently lacks adequate revenue generation to meet the revenue expenditures like salaries of employees. “However, this setup will lead Ladakh towards full statehood as when it meets the revenue criteria,” they added.
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