ETV Bharat / bharat

Breakthrough In Centre-Ladakh Talks; UT With Legislature, Article 371 Safeguards Agreed Upon

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough, Ladakh bodies and New Delhi have broken the deadlock after the central government agreed to grant constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and legislature to the Union Territory.

“An in principle understanding with government of India on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of article 371 A, F, and G (as applied to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram) was reached,” said a statement of the Ladakh bloc following their meeting with MHA sub committee in New Delhi.

This is the first time an agreement has been struck between the two sides since Ministry of home affairs led high powered committee started dialogue with Ladakh groups in 2023. Emerging out of the meeting, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) persisting with statehood and sixth schedule demands said the understanding will pave path for statehood for the region.

The official panel was led by additional secretary home affairs for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. According to KDA co-chairman Sajad Kargili, the meeting which lasted for over two hours was held in a cordial environment. Both sides sides showed flexibility, he added.

“It is at the infancy stage and the MHA panel will share the draft of the agreement. Right now, we have reached understanding on UT with legislature. It can be the pave way for the statehood in a phased manner,” he told ETV Bharat. The draft, according to Kargili, will be deliberated upon with legal and constitutional experts for finer operational details.