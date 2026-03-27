ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Cuts Excise Duty On Petrol And Diesel By Rs 10 Amid Fuel Price Hike Concerns

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over fuel price hike in India in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Central government has slashed the additional excise duty by Rs 10 on both petrol and diesel.

According to a gazette notification issued late Thursday, the additional excise duty on petrol was cut to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 13 per litre earlier, while the excise duty on diesel was cut to Rs 0 from Rs 10 per litre earlier.

The Centre's decision to cut additional excise duty on both petrol and diesel comes against the backdrop of a global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran and the consequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Tehran.

This excise duty reduction is likely to benefit oil marketing companies which were reportedly facing losses on the marketing side due to rising crude oil prices. It is also being seen as a big move to keep fuel prices under check and provide relief to consumers at a time of global uncertainty. However, retail prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for now.

The Gazette notification stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5A of the Central Excise Act, 1944 (1 of 1944) read with section 147 of Finance Act, 2002 (20 of 2002), the Central Government, being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do, hereby makes the following further amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 05/2019-Central Excise, dated the 6th July, 2019, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section(i), vide number G.S.R. 488(E), dated the 6th July, 2019, namely; In the said notification, I. in the Table, (i) against Sl. No. 1, in column (4), for the entry, the entry "Rs. 3 per litre" shall be substituted, (ii) against Sl. No. 2, in column (4), for the entry, the entry "Nil" shall be substituted."