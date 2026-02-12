ETV Bharat / bharat

Brazilian President Lula Da Silva To Visit India From Feb 18-22

New Delhi: Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will undertake a five-day visit to India beginning February 18 to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in the AI Impact summit.

The state visit of President Lula will provide an opportunity for both sides to chart a forward-looking agenda for further strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and further deepen cooperation across bilateral, regional and global platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said Modi would be meeting President Lula on February 21 and that both leaders would be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

"The two leaders would also be exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance and issues concerning the Global South," it said.

The Brazilian leader will be participating at the AI Impact Summit from February 19 to 20. He is expected to be accompanied by about 14 ministers and a large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies.