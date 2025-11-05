ETV Bharat / bharat

Brazilian Model 'Voted' 22 Times In Haryana: Rahul Gandhi Drops 'Hydrogen Bomb'

New Delhi: A model from Brazil became the centre of discussion during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference at AICC headquarters here on Wednesday, after he claimed that her photo appears 22 times in Haryana's voter list. Gandhi said she has voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names like Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi and Vilma.

Highlighting the alleged vote theft during last years' assembly polls in Haryana, Gandhi showed a picture of a woman who appears on the voter list 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency, and termed it a "centralised operation". He claimed that the picture of the woman which has been used for multiple entries is from Brazil. "She is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana which is proof of a centralised operation," Gandhi said.

"What is a Brazilian woman doing on Haryana's electoral list? Who is this lady? What is her name? How old is she? Where does she come from? She has voted 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model."

"This suggests a centralised operation, similar to Aland and Mahadevapura. What's shocking is that she is reportedly from Brazil - a Brazilian model, to be specific. She is one of the 25 lakh such records in Haryana, which further supports the existence of a centralised operation," he said.

"The big question remains: what is a Brazilian woman doing on Haryana's electoral list? There's clearly a reason behind it," Gandhi pointed out.