Brazilian Model 'Voted' 22 Times In Haryana: Rahul Gandhi Drops 'Hydrogen Bomb'
"The big question remains: what is a Brazilian woman doing on Haryana's electoral list? There's clearly a reason behind it," stated Rahul Gandhi.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A model from Brazil became the centre of discussion during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference at AICC headquarters here on Wednesday, after he claimed that her photo appears 22 times in Haryana's voter list. Gandhi said she has voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names like Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi and Vilma.
Highlighting the alleged vote theft during last years' assembly polls in Haryana, Gandhi showed a picture of a woman who appears on the voter list 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency, and termed it a "centralised operation". He claimed that the picture of the woman which has been used for multiple entries is from Brazil. "She is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana which is proof of a centralised operation," Gandhi said.
"What is a Brazilian woman doing on Haryana's electoral list? Who is this lady? What is her name? How old is she? Where does she come from? She has voted 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model."
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭?— Congress (@INCIndia) November 5, 2025
❓ Who is this lady?
❓ How old is she?
❓ Where is she from?
She voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names: Seema,… pic.twitter.com/3VHdBDLc14
"This suggests a centralised operation, similar to Aland and Mahadevapura. What's shocking is that she is reportedly from Brazil - a Brazilian model, to be specific. She is one of the 25 lakh such records in Haryana, which further supports the existence of a centralised operation," he said.
"The big question remains: what is a Brazilian woman doing on Haryana's electoral list? There's clearly a reason behind it," Gandhi pointed out.
After unveiling what has been named 'The H Files', the Congress leader cited electoral list data from Haryana to claim that 25 lakh entries were "fake" and the assembly polls last year were "stolen", as the "Election Commission colluded with the BJP to make them win".
Gandhi alleged, "The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two election commissioners colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory in Haryana and they are in partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
The Opposition Leader said he is questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in the country and therefore, is doing so with 100 percent proof. He alleged that there were 25,41,144 'vote chori' entries on the list which are fake in Haryana.
In August, Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had claimed that over one lakh votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka.
The Election Commission had, however, dubbed the charges as "incorrect and baseless" and asserted that no deletion of votes can happen without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person.
Notably, BJP had won 48 seats in the 2024 assembly polls in Haryana. The Congress, which was predicted to win by many exit polls, won 37 seats. The INLD won two seats while independent candidates bagged three in the 90-member Assembly.
