'Ladakh Protests In -12°C': Sonam Wangchuk Flags 'Rs 60 Crore' Plan To Fly Voters Home
Activist Sonam Wangchuk criticised a 'Rs 60 crore' plan to airlift voters, demanding postponement of LAHDC polls.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST|
Updated : November 25, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who spent Tuesday night protesting under the open sky in Leh, Ladakh, to press for demands including the postponement of the December 4 elections, alleged that the Union Territory administration is spending Rs 60 crore to fly out-of-state voters back to the region.
His estimate is based on the assumption that 25-30 per cent of the population that stays outside Ladakh in the face of winters would be facilitated to return for the polls.
Tucked into a bed inside Leh’s NDS Memorial Park, Wangchuk said he and 12 people from various villages braved minus 12 degrees Celsius to demand the release of a judicial inquiry report into the September 2025 Leh violence and the postponement of the winter Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls. The protest at the site has been ongoing since November 12.
"THIS IS WHERE YOUR TAX MONEY GOES…Ladakh protests in -12 C against mid winter elections as people flee…but LG Administration to spend 60 crore of tax payers money to bring them back, instead of holding elections in summer," he posted on X along with his video statement.
THIS IS WHERE YOUR TAX MONEY GOES…— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) November 25, 2026
Ladakh protests in -12 C against mid winter elections as people flee…but LG Administration to spend 60 crore of tax payers money to bring them back, instead of holding elections in summer.
Please share & ask hon@rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi… pic.twitter.com/YcOafGdILF
Wangchuk showed an official circular meant for facilitating Ladakh voters from Chandigarh and Jammu through the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft IL76 (Ilyushin Il-76), saying taxpayers' money "is wasted on futile work".
"The elections for the disempowered are being conducted in the middle of cold winters when 25-30 per cent of the Ladakh population migrates (to warmer regions), including 20,000-30,000 children who are studying outside. 3000-4000 people are leaving Ladakh every day on flights,” added Wangchuk, demanding deferment of the election till next year in the face of these conditions.
He flagged the administration’s decision to facilitate the return of the voters in IL76 flights from outside places to the union territory, claiming the cumulative sum is pegged to cost the exchequer Rs 60 crore.
“One flight carrying 130 people will cost Rs 20 lakh, and it will require 300 flights to bring back 40,000 people for voting. This amount can sustain employment of 2,000 people for a year,” he said.
Panchayat and Municipal polls held on November 21 saw over 70 per cent voter turnout, while the Ladakh administration is readying to conduct LAHDC elections on December 4. Social-political bodies of Ladakh, including the influential Leh Apex Body (LAB), of which Wangchuk is a member, have been demanding postponement of the elections.
They have cited migration of 25-30% of the population from the region to warmer places during cold winters. The temperatures in the Himalayan region dips as low as minus 20 in the towns while it nosedives to minus 40 at several places in cold desert. Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra had said that the turnout reflected public aspiration for democracy, ruling out deferment of LAHDC elections.
Wangchuk, who was released from house arrest last week, said that they are demanding the government release a judicial inquiry report of September 2025 violence in Leh and postpone Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls during winters.
“The five martyrs of last year should get justice. People believe the riots were orchestrated by the government. Now the onus lies on the government to make the report public and prove they were not behind it,” he said, showing a frozen bedding and water bottle due to the cold temperature.
Last week, Wangchuk sought intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and warned that taking decisions without their consent can pose a risk to national security in the strategic region.
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