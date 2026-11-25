ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ladakh Protests In -12°C': Sonam Wangchuk Flags 'Rs 60 Crore' Plan To Fly Voters Home

Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who spent Tuesday night protesting under the open sky in Leh, Ladakh, to press for demands including the postponement of the December 4 elections, alleged that the Union Territory administration is spending Rs 60 crore to fly out-of-state voters back to the region.

His estimate is based on the assumption that 25-30 per cent of the population that stays outside Ladakh in the face of winters would be facilitated to return for the polls.

Tucked into a bed inside Leh’s NDS Memorial Park, Wangchuk said he and 12 people from various villages braved minus 12 degrees Celsius to demand the release of a judicial inquiry report into the September 2025 Leh violence and the postponement of the winter Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls. The protest at the site has been ongoing since November 12.

"THIS IS WHERE YOUR TAX MONEY GOES…Ladakh protests in -12 C against mid winter elections as people flee…but LG Administration to spend 60 crore of tax payers money to bring them back, instead of holding elections in summer," he posted on X along with his video statement.

Wangchuk showed an official circular meant for facilitating Ladakh voters from Chandigarh and Jammu through the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft IL76 (Ilyushin Il-76), saying taxpayers' money "is wasted on futile work".

"The elections for the disempowered are being conducted in the middle of cold winters when 25-30 per cent of the Ladakh population migrates (to warmer regions), including 20,000-30,000 children who are studying outside. 3000-4000 people are leaving Ladakh every day on flights,” added Wangchuk, demanding deferment of the election till next year in the face of these conditions.

He flagged the administration’s decision to facilitate the return of the voters in IL76 flights from outside places to the union territory, claiming the cumulative sum is pegged to cost the exchequer Rs 60 crore.